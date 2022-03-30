From Elton to Ed, international and local stars join in musical tributes for spin king

Elton John’s pre-recorded dwell model of Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me was among the many early musical tributes, following spoken phrase tributes from Kylie Minogue and actor Hugh Jackman. “He was mesmerising, he was brilliant and he loved life,” Elton John mentioned about Warne, dedicating his efficiency to the cricket nice’s household. A a number of Grammy Awards nominee and six-time Grammy winner, the 75-year-old star launched his debut solo album the 12 months Warne was born and his twenty third studio album, The One, the identical 12 months the legendary spin king made his Test match debut. “He was larger than life and so very human,” mentioned buddy and businessman James Packer, in a tribute delivered by grasp of ceremonies, Eddie McGuire.

A pre-recorded efficiency of a tune referred to as The Eulogy, by English musician and buddy Chris Martin, was composed for piano by the Coldplay frontman. Martin additionally carried out a pre-recorded acoustic model of Coldplay’s tune Yellow, initially launched on the band’s debut album Parachutes in 2000. Former Noiseworks frontman Jon Stevens, who spent three years fronting INXS from 2000 to 2003, sang Never Tear Us Apart, which McGuire mentioned was amongst Warne’s favorite songs. Joined on stage by a band that helped mild up the night time, Stevens additionally belted out the Noiseworks hit Take Me Back. Jon Stevens carried out dwell on the MCG. Credit:Getty Images In one other pre-recorded musical efficiency, English pop star Robbie Williams mentioned Warne was “kind, charismatic, funny, charming and a gentleman. “You seldom come across that kind of energy in people, and easy company too,” Williams mentioned. “He also had the ability, just by being himself, to transcend tribalism, to rise above it … Warnie being Warnie. There’s very few people on the planet who can do that. God bless you, Warnie.”

Williams was accompanied by a keyboard participant for a heartfelt rendition of his 1997 tune Angels. Ed Sheeran, who returns to Australia early subsequent 12 months for a stadium tour, together with two MCG Loading performances, sang Thinking Out Loud, one other of Warne’s favourites, earlier than Anthony Callea, accompanied by a string part, helped shut the night with a surprising model of The Prayer. And there was a short, cheerful blast of When The Saints Go Marching In, considered one of Warne’s all-time favourites, moments earlier than his title was unveiled – and the place it’ll perpetually be on show – in Melbourne’s sporting cathedral.