From Fear of Sports to Health Through Sports: Fahsai’s Story

When Fahsai Saejang was born, her prognosis—Down Syndrome and a gap in her coronary heart—got here as a shock. Her mom quickly left the household, and Fahsai was raised with nice care and warning by her father and stepmother. As a toddler, Fahsai bought breathless simply; so her mother and father forbade her to participate in any bodily exercise. They feared she would exhaust herself—or worse. She additionally wanted medicine daily.

So Fahsai stayed residence more often than not. When the neighborhood children performed, she watched quietly by the sidelines.

When she was 4, her mother and father discovered concerning the Special Olympics Young Athletes program in southern Thailand. There, Fahsai was inspired to play video games, and make mates with different kids. Her mother and father modified their mindset too, after seeing how a lot enjoyable she had on the Young Athletes workshops. They realized that the video games have been really useful for her well being. The bodily actions have been making her stronger and she or he wasn’t as breathless as earlier than. Soon, the docs even mentioned Fahsai may scale back the medicine she was taking. She began popping out of her shell and located the boldness to make mates. She turned extra full of life and talkative!

Fahsai is now 11, attending an built-in Primary School for youngsters with and with out mental disabilities in Trang, Thailand. Her instructor says Fahsai is lively and smiling on a regular basis, taking part in until she’s all sweaty and dancing any probability she will get. She’s additionally been chosen to be a cheerleader, in addition to a drum main within the band.

She’s additionally in a position to assist her mother and father extra. They each work on rubber plantations and development websites, and complement the family earnings by promoting fishballs on the weekend markets. Now Fahsai is powerful sufficient to accompany them and assist out with chores on the stall.

Today, she additionally now not must take any medicine. In her phrases, “My heart, mind and spirit are strong. Nobody can stop me! In a few years, when I’m ready, I will join the Special Olympics sports program, and train to be an athlete for Thailand!”