From first lady to first female president: Meet the new Honduran leader Xiomara Castro

Castro, a democratic socialist, will likely be inaugurated on Thursday following a landslide victory within the November 2021 presidential elections.

Her social gathering, the Freedom and Refoundation Party (Libre) received the vote with a lead of greater than 14 factors over her nearest opponent, Nasry Asfura, the capital’s mayor and candidate for outgoing President Juan Orlando Hernández’s National Party.

Winning 51% of the vote share and 1.7 million votes, Castro garnered the biggest variety of votes within the nation’s historical past, underscoring the general public’s urge for food for change.

The 62-year-old ran on marketing campaign guarantees to battle corruption (and promised to enlist the United Nations to strengthen that combat), alleviate poverty and liberalize abortion legal guidelines.

But a latest shakeup inside Castro’s personal social gathering might imply she won’t be capable to fulfil that agenda.

On Sunday, a gaggle of Libre lawmakers rebelled over Castro’s decide for congressional speaker, resulting in a cut up within the newly-elected Congress that might doubtlessly see the National Party taking again management of the legislature.

That fracture implies that Castro is going through a actuality of main the nation with out the assist of her a few of her social gathering and its allies in Congress — days earlier than she even is inaugurated.

Castro’s path to energy has by no means been simple, nevertheless. It took her two failed campaigns in 2013 and 2017 earlier than making it to the highest submit in Honduras, certainly one of Latin America’s most conservative nations — with few feminine elected officers.

CNN reached out to Castro for this text. Her group informed CNN that she was not giving interviews earlier than her inauguration.

A watershed second

Born within the capital Tegucigalpa, Castro devoted her early years to household life, marrying businessman and politician Manuel Zelaya on the age of 19 and later elevating their 4 youngsters whereas managing his companies, in accordance her Libre Party web site.

When Zelaya took workplace in January 2006, Castro had no different political ambitions than to accompany him and to assist his work, sociologist Julio Raudales of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) stated, taking part in an energetic function in social applications that included early training initiatives and HIV/AIDS advocacy work.

An sudden twist in 2009 would change their lives. Zelaya was kidnapped from his home by army officers in a coup over a deliberate referendum on constitutional reform that may enable the president to be re-elected for a second time period. Zelaya was taken to Costa Rica in his pyjamas. When he returned to Honduras in May 2011, he based the Libre Party.

Then-United States President Barack Obama referred to as the turmoil a step backward from the “enormous progress of the last 20 years in establishing democratic traditions in Latin America.”

Meanwhile, Castro took the helm as chief of the resistance motion that demanded Zelaya’s return to workplace. It was from that incident that her political profession took form, Raudales stated.

Before then, Castro was seen as “just the wife of a former president,” lawyer and political analyst Raul Pineda stated.

Her election victory marked a watershed second in Honduran politics, stated Raudales.

“At a time when Honduran democracy was highly questioned, Castro managed to show that you can defeat a lot of opposition if you work properly and get the sympathy of the population in Honduras,” he stated.

In 2021, President Hernández was accused by United States federal prosecutors of serving to an alleged drug trafficker ship 1000’s of kilos of cocaine to the US in alternate for hefty bribes — a declare his workplace rejected as “100% false.” Hernández has not been charged.

Marvin Reyes, a restaurateur from the city of Santa Lucia, informed CNN that “Hondurans were tired of so much corruption, of so much theft, so much impunity. So, it [voting for Castro] was a protest vote, rather than a hope vote — that was felt nationwide.”

A geopolitical balancing act

Outside of the issues that Castro’s already going through in Congress, there are different important challenges Castro should deal with, Raudales stated, together with getting her agenda shifting fast sufficient.

Change in Honduras can’t “occur overnight,” he stated, even when Hondurans are prepared for it.

The nation is likely one of the poorest in Latin America and the Caribbean, in keeping with the World Bank.

And poverty is on the rise, in keeping with a 2021 National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) report.

Poverty charges elevated from 59.3% in 2019 to roughly 70% in 2020, the report stated, a state of affairs that UNAH attributes to a “failed” Poverty Reduction Strategy carried out by the earlier authorities and pure disasters.

And that poverty is likely one of the essential drivers of migration to the United States yearly.

Earlier this month, as much as 8,000 US-bound migrants entered Guatemala from Honduras over the course of simply two days, in keeping with a Guatemalan immigration official.

Castro’s promise to stamp out the systemic issues behind poverty — one of many root causes of that migration — shouldn’t be solely widespread with the voters, however has made her a pretty ally for US President Joe Biden’s administration.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to attend Castro’s inauguration on Thursday, a transfer that Rolando Sierra, director of Honduras’ Latin American Faculty of Social Science (FLACSO) stated “sends a good message.”

“The US is legitimizing Castro’s government because they’re seeing in Xiomara Castro the possibility of a certain leadership within the region,” Sierra stated.

Diplomatic relations between the US and Central American nations equivalent to Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua are strained.

Now, the US is eyeing Castro’s home insurance policies aimed to mitigate migration as a few of the most promising within the area. She has vowed to deal with the causes of poverty — and violence — which can be driving Hondurans north, with a broad financial and social plan that features free training, common well being care, social safety, and a concentrate on creating extra jobs contained in the nation.

At least 701,049 migrants from Central America’s northern triangle (Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador) had been detained on the US southern border within the 2021 Fiscal Year, in keeping with US Customs and Border Protection.

Meanwhile, Castro has stated in her international coverage manifesto that the nation is seeking to set up diplomatic ties with Beijing, to the ire of Washington.

However, her transition group informed Reuters final month that “the new government will maintain relations with Taiwan.”

Honduras is certainly one of few nations that has diplomatic ties with Taiwan. As China acknowledges Taiwan as its personal territory, most nations need to choose one or the other to kind diplomatic relations with.

Pineda notes that China’s investments are in Nicaragua and El Salvador. “So if China is not interested in having a strategic and commercial relation with Honduras,” Honduras will preserve their relationship with Taiwan, “regardless of what Castro has said.”

Leftist Castro will even must preserve the US — which has a army base in Central America is in Honduras — on her facet, Pineda stated.

“I understand that they [the US] have conditioned economic support to the Castro government [on the maintenance of] a prudent distance from the governments of Cuba or Venezuela. Cordial relations will exist, but with a clear inclination towards the United States government,” he stated, including that any battle with the US could be “economic suicide.”

But how Castro, who evoked the slogan of the Cuban revolution in her November 28 victory will negotiate that steadiness stays unclear.

Raudales informed CNN that whereas Castro has the assist of the nation’s left, together with union and labor leaders, he questions how deeply her radical politics lie.

“I don’t believe Xiomara and Zelaya have ever read the Communist Manifesto,” Raudales stated.

But Castro has promised to hearken to the wants of her residents.

Abortion reform

As a presidential candidate, Castro stood agency on her stance on ladies’s reproductive rights, promising to overturn the nation’s legal guidelines on abortion and a long-standing ban on the use, sale and distribution of emergency contraception.

Castro vowed to decriminalize abortion for 3 causes: In circumstances of rape, fetal impairment, or if the mom’s life is in danger. Women’s rights organizations have welcomed her proposals.

Rates of intimate associate violence in Honduras are excessive, with practically one in three Honduran ladies over the age of 15 having skilled bodily and/or sexual violence from an intimate associate, in keeping with UN information.

Abortions carry heavy sentences, with these convicted of acquiring one going through as much as six years in jail.

But since her victory, Castro has scaled again her rhetoric, proposing that these insurance policies be first debated in a public discussion board.