From galaxies far, far away to the Southern Ocean, these 2 scientists are closing gender, equality gap | News24

Professor Renée Kraan-Korteweg, former head of UCT’s astronomy division, was lately honoured with an award for her contribution to the sphere.

Dr Katye Altieri, a senior lecturer at UCT’s oceanography division, was a part of a group that based an progressive programme to help college students from various backgrounds.

Together, they symbolize putting inspiration for the subsequent era – by main the way in which and making it doable for others to comply with.

Two University of Cape Town (UCT) scientists have made important strides not solely of their fields but additionally towards altering the tradition of male domination whereas they forge forward mentoring and devising programmes to check galaxies hidden from our view and try to know the impacts of the ocean on our environment.

Their work helps us perceive a number of the biggest mysteries of our world and the universe, as they mentor, encourage and encourage the subsequent era of scientists who’re already breaking boundaries each recognized and unknown.

Renée Kraan-Korteweg was till lately the top of the astronomy division at UCT. She is now an emeritus professor devoting her time to mentoring PhD college students and specializing in her personal analysis.

Dr Katye Altieri, an atmospheric chemist, is main a analysis group specializing in the impacts the ocean has on the environment, overseeing important analysis that can improve our understanding of our personal world.

In latest years, each Altieri and Kraan-Korteweg have performed a task in important discoveries.

Kraan-Korteweg, a Dutch-South African radio astronomer, was a part of a group that in 2016 introduced the invention of the Vela Supercluster, a cluster of galaxies greater than 850 million gentle years away, located behind the Zone of Avoidance. It is without doubt one of the largest constructions ever noticed within the universe – an estimated hundred million instances larger than our personal Milky Way.

She has been a pioneer within the area because the Nineties. In 1996, she led a group that found the Norma Cluster, located close to the centre of the Great Attractor, a mysterious intergalactic object that, it was believed, was chargeable for pulling our Milky Way galaxy via area at 600km per second.

When we spoke on the telephone for an interview, Kraan-Korteweg needed to give me a brief astronomy lesson to know all of it. When coping with the vastness of area, the technical phrases related to these discoveries, anomalies and observations grow to be bewildering. This is what I learnt.

For many years, astronomers have known as an space that spans roughly 20 levels of the sky the Zone of Avoidance. It was so named as a result of optical telescopes have immense issue seeing via the large quantities of mud and stars in our personal galaxy, and due to this fact it was noticed that galaxies and stars appeared to “avoid” that a part of the rapid universe round us.

Research has taught us this a lot – the Milky Way is a flat disc, with our photo voltaic system situated roughly three-fifths in an outer arm of the spiral. What we see after we lookup from varied vantage factors around the globe with optical telescopes isn’t the total image.

That is as a result of our view is blocked by the centre of our personal galaxy. But as expertise has superior, we now have been in a position to map the universe round us higher and see via the centre of our personal galaxy – thanks in nice half to highly effective radio telescopes.

Kraan-Korteweg has labored with radio telescopes particularly to check the Zone of Avoidance – and what lies past it.

This is necessary – as a result of simply because the Earth orbits the Sun, the Sun is orbiting the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, too. In about 100 million years or so, we will likely be on the opposite aspect of our galaxy and can theoretically have a greater view. But that is a bit too lengthy to attend.

The Milky Way is being pulled in the direction of one thing within the Zone of Avoidance at an estimated 600km per second – sure, your entire galaxy, and never simply us however our neighbours too.

This gravitational pull has triggered what scientists confer with as “peculiar velocity”. It is peculiar as a result of we aren’t shifting in sync with the growth of the universe. This gave rise to theories that one thing about 250 million gentle years away was pulling us in that path, the so-called Great Attractor.

But Kraan-Korteweg and her group upon discovering the Norma Cluster in 1996 – close to the centre of the place the Great Attractor is located – realised that whereas very large, it could not account for the total gravitational pull on our nook of the universe.

The Shapley Supercluster, about 600 million gentle years away, was found within the Eighties. It is believed to be pulling the Great Attractor in the identical path the Milky Way is being pulled.

In 2016, Kraan-Korteweg and a group of worldwide scientists, utilizing knowledge from observations made with a telescope in Australia and the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) in Sutherland decided that one thing even larger and additional away was contributing to our peculiar velocity. Some 800 million gentle years away, they found the Vela Supercluster.

A examine utilizing MeerKAT – an array of radio telescopes constructed within the Northern Cape as a part of the deliberate Square Kilometre Array – is now underneath approach to attempt to map extra of Vela. The examine is being carried out by a PhD pupil Kraan-Korteweg is working with.

She moved to South Africa in 2005 to go up the UCT astronomy division, having labored in Mexico, the place she helped to determine a brand new astronomy division from scratch. She grew the division considerably and helped unite the varied astronomy and associated programmes across the nation for analysis and examine.

Earlier this yr, she was awarded the senior award by the African Network of Women in Astronomy for her contribution to the sphere, whereas Dr Marie Korsaga, Burkina Faso’s first lady astronomer, obtained the early profession award. Korsaga accomplished her PhD at UCT’s astronomy division.

In August 2018, she was the recipient of the South African Minister of Science and Technology’s Special Award, the Commemorative MeerKAT Award, in recognition of her “outstanding contribution to building South Africa’s scientific and research knowledge base in advancing the field of astronomy”.

Altieri research group

Altieri, in the meantime, runs a analysis group at UCT. She is a co-lead of the biogeochemistry laboratory with Dr Sarah Fawcett. While they share the lab, they ask very totally different questions, Altieri defined.

Altieri is an atmospheric chemist, and her group focuses on understanding how the floor ocean influences the chemical composition of aerosols within the environment.

“Aerosols being those little, tiny particles that are really important for radiation and therefore have a really big impact on global climate,” she defined.

“We use the Southern Ocean, the marine atmosphere of the Southern Ocean, almost as a pre-industrial proxy because it’s really far away from human activities. And it’s very difficult to know what atmospheric activities were like before human activities obviously, absent a time machine, but the one place where we think we can maybe get to that, is when you get to really remote places like the Southern Ocean, or Antarctica,” she mentioned.

“The main overarching driver, a lot of it is about understanding climates, but more specifically it’s about understanding the ocean atmosphere contractions and how the chemistry of the ocean atmosphere acts far away from human activities.”

Human exercise influences our local weather in many various methods, together with the discharge of gasses and particles into the environment, which take in photo voltaic radiation, which in flip have an effect on clouds which additionally work together with radiation and the hydrological cycle.

Altieri mentioned:

I attempt to perceive that system within the marine environment, the place it is not influenced by people. Over land many of the issues which are emitted into the environment come from folks’s actions. Over the ocean many of the stuff that’s emitted into the environment comes from the floor ocean.

“It’s not about the effect of human activities on the ocean directly. It’s about once you are far from land and people, the ocean is your main source of stuff to the atmosphere.

“Stuff occurs within the ocean, and gasses and particles come into the environment, after which chemistry occurs. We try to know that chemistry and the way that chemistry modifications issues, and the way do these new particles or totally different particles work together with photo voltaic radiation, and the way do these affect the local weather.”

To do this, researchers travel to the remote Southern Ocean and take measurements and samples at night and during the day, which are then analysed and studied.

But it is the work of Altieri and others on the Ocean Womxn programme, aimed at supporting students from diverse backgrounds as they undertake their studies in oceanography. The programme supports them with living costs, diving courses and a range of other financial assistance aimed at equipping them better.

The programme is part of a range of initiatives made possible by UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and has supported seven students so far. In the next two years, the team will have to explore new funding mechanisms to keep the programme going.

Many people who end up in the field do so because they come from a background of privilege, getting to know and being interested in the ocean because they spent time on a boat or diving. Many in South Africa who are interested in or take up the study in fields associated with oceanography, never have that luxury.

The oceanography department is a powerhouse of women doing their best to make the field accessible to other young women – while undertaking important research to help us understand the ocean’s impact on our climate.

