From green lithium to Russian gas alternative: Vulcan Energy rides the energy shift

If all goes to plan, the MVV deal may mark the primary in a sequence of offtake agreements, spurring the development of a number of heat-exchange crops supplying the economic German area. “Dozens of projects are possible,” Wedin suggests. Loading What the deal additionally marks, he provides, is one other milestone for Vulcan’s wider aspirations within the Upper Rhine Valley: extracting lithium from the brine earlier than re-injecting it again into the bottom. As the rollout of electrical autos (EVS) fuels staggering will increase in demand forecasts for metals similar to lithium which can be important components in lithium-ion batteries, the corporate is aiming to launch industrial manufacturing of battery-grade lithium chemical compounds from the identical venture to produce to Europe’s booming electrical automobile market. From 2024, Vulcan is focusing on 40,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide a 12 months, sufficient for 1 million EVs, and says the lithium-extraction could be powered by geothermal vitality. Already, it has inked agreements to produce lithium to Volkswagen, Renault and Stellantis, the auto large shaped final 12 months from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.

As carmakers search to make sure their lithium is sourced as sustainably as doable, Vulcan’s pitch is that this: hard-rock lithium mining causes 15 tonnes of carbon dioxide per tonne of lithium produced, lithium brine in South America generates about 5 tonnes together with a a lot greater water consumption, whereas geothermal has a tiny environmental footprint. It even has the potential to be “net-negative” when it comes to carbon dioxide by promoting renewable warmth and vitality again into the grid and displacing fossil fuels. Loading “We are fully sold out for our first five, six years of lithium production from when we start, which is targeted for 2024,” says Wedin. Still, excessive hurdles stay if Vulcan’s two-for-one grand imaginative and prescient of inexperienced lithium and renewable vitality is to turn into actuality. For starters, the lithium-extraction facet of the venture continues to be solely within the pilot-plant and feasibility-study section. Such an aggressive timeline focusing on a 2024 begin could find yourself proving overly bold. Short-sellers J Capital final 12 months publicly forged doubt over Vulcan’s prospects for creating low-cost zero-carbon lithium, and projected it will battle to beat Germany’s slow-paced allowing processes and neighborhood opposition. (Vulcan responded by launching a lawsuit within the Federal Court, resulting in a settlement underneath which J Cap was restrained from publishing additional analysis on Vulcan and issued a public apology.)