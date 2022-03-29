From her WA beach shack, this Waif finally found a solo groove

When they got here throughout a farm in the midst of nowhere, Thorn recollects, “I drew a very deep breath in and went ‘OK, I’m up for an adventure, let’s do this.’ That was the best 12 years of my life, I reckon.”

Home in Western Australia she discovered the time and motivation to finish her self-titled debut. It showcases a rootsier, bluesier palette than the Waifs, dense with steely guitar, wailing harmonicas and Thorn’s stunning, burnished vocals. Lyrically, she explores the tales of ladies who’ve had their goals and illusions whisked away, however stay resilient and imaginative.

Loading

“The Waifs have been together 30 years and we’re still going, and there’s such love and support for what the Waifs have done, it’s a natural progression to bring that into what I’m doing,” she admits. “I chose songs that were a little less folky and players who were heavier and edgier to steer songs in a different direction, but the things I write about are elements of where I’ve come from.”

“I’m in my late 40s but it’s been the best decade on a personal level, this whole acceptance of who you are and where you’re at. It’s comforting, this decade of calm, I feel.