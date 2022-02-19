From hopping on a bicycle to playing snooker, Here’s how Anil Kapoor is spending his free time in Sri Lanka : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actor Anil Kapoor is one such character who has clearly proved that age is only a quantity. Even at 65, the actor is sort of lively in bodily actions and may be very legit about his health regime. The actor is at the moment capturing for a undertaking in Sri Lanka and has been actively sharing its snippets on his social media handles.

Recently, on Saturday the actor took to his Instagram and gave his followers a sneak-peek into what his free time throughout the shoot seems like. The actor shared a number of posts the place he could be seen taking part in badminton. Along with badminton, he additionally did some cardio train and hoped into bicycling. Apart from that, he additionally received engaged in some indoor actions and performed snooker. Sharing the posts, the Ram Lakhan actor wrote the identical caption in all of them. Anil wrote, “Enjoying a break on an outdoor shooting schedule!”.

Anil Kapoor is at the moment capturing in Sri Lnaka for the Indian adaptation of the collection The Night Manager. The actor is capturing for the collection within the nation alongside together with his co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala.

