From Lantau to Ealing: Hong Kong’s homesick exiles in Britain greet the Year of the Tiger

LONDON — For many newly arrived Hong Kongers in Britain, this might be their first Lunar New Year away from dwelling.

As households throughout the Chinese-speaking world collect to have fun the arrival of the Year of the Tiger on February 1, the Cantonese festivities throughout the U.Ok. within the coming days will typically be a bitter reminder of separation from family members and from the locations the place they grew up.

The exodus from Victoria Harbour to the Thames swells by the day. Some 90,000 folks have already utilized for a brand new visa scheme that Britain launched in January 2021, months after Beijing imposed its National Security Law on the previous British colony. This new authorized weapon — coupled with different, generally colonial, legal guidelines — is broadly utilized by Hong Kong’s authorities with Beijing’s blessing to crack down on opposition politicians, media companies and civil society organizations.

If all of them come, these 90,000 Hong Kongers — equal to the inhabitants of an English city like Hastings or Hartlepool — will add to an already vital Cantonese group and be part of the West Indians, South Asians and Eastern Europeans as the most recent wave of newcomers to assist reshape the material of recent Britain after World War II.

Beijing criticized the U.Ok. scheme for turning Hong Kongers into “second class citizens,” however many see flight to Britain as the one lifeboat obtainable to them.

Carmen Lau, 26, is likely one of the new arrivals and has moved to suburban Ealing in West London. It’s a world away from the fishing village the place she would usually have fun New Year.

“My family was a traditional fishing family in Tai O on Lantau Island,” she defined over dim sum and fried rice in a restaurant in London’s Chinatown. “During the Lunar New Year, we always got together back in the boathouse where my mother grew up. I also grew up there and we used to have those celebrations together, but here, I do not have any relatives.”

Many of those that have simply moved to the U.Ok. have first-hand expertise of the large protests of 2019, when 2 million Hong Kongers took to the streets — some clashing with the police — to name for the native authorities to withdraw an extradition invoice, which might have seen Hong Kong residents despatched to mainland China for legal trials.

Lau, barely two when Britain handed over its colony to China in 1997, was a member of an idealistic youthful technology caught up within the political showdown with the Communist occasion in Beijing.

With a level in politics, she grew to become an assistant to a pro-democracy lawmaker. Shortly after the 2019 protests broke out, purposes for the District Council elections opened up. She discovered herself in a brand new motion hoping to interrupt the custom of widespread pro-Beijing affect in these native our bodies, which run day by day issues like organising new libraries and pensioners’ facilities — to say nothing of organizing lion dances throughout the Lunar New Year.

The pro-democracy camp gained an amazing and unprecedented landslide — and it didn’t take Beijing lengthy to react to stamp out that political menace. Lau purchased a one-way ticket final summer time when she sensed that she was about to change into the topic of a authorities probe into electoral manipulation. She was quite right to be worried — with human rights teams and Western governments criticizing the Hong Kong authorities of launching a political persecution.

Two and a half years on from the beginning of the protests, the pro-democracy councillor remains to be affected by a robust sense of loss.

“Moving to a new country or settling in a new country is one thing, but I think the bigger challenge is that we face a failure, and we need time to recover,” she mentioned.

“For us the younger politicians, we got into politics because we saw hope that Hong Kong might have a chance to be a democratic society one day. But within a year, the government’s attitude had changed,” she lamented. “Not even resigning was enough to stop further action from them. When I decided to leave, only my parents knew. I didn’t tell any of my friends and they were shocked when I told them I’d already left Hong Kong.”

Democratic flame

For lots of those that have left Hong Kong — however actually not all — there’s a want to maintain alive one thing of the flame from the protest motion. While demonstrations have been principally banned in Hong Kong (the place the police have repeatedly cited coronavirus restrictions as a cause to outlaw them), Hong Kongers have organized protests in Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham in current weeks to point out help for jailed pro-democracy supporters again dwelling.

There can be a want to protect the distinctive and brash cultural heritage of Hong Kong and never enable Beijing to snuff it out.

New teams have been fashioned educating “Hong Kong-style Cantonese” and screening (made-and-banned-in-Hong Kong) documentaries chronicling the 2019 protests. A information presenter who used to work in Hong Kong’s largest broadcaster has arrange a YouTube channel with Cantonese information about Britain. The British authorities has additionally supplied funds to campaigners offering help and counseling companies to current migrants from Hong Kong.

Nathan Law, as soon as Hong Kong’s youngest-ever lawmaker, is now probably the most outstanding pro-democracy voice in Britain, the place he arrived with refugee standing.

He has put tradition excessive on the checklist of the group’s priorities. After all, observers say, China’s ruling Communist occasion would love nothing greater than for Hong Kong’s democrats in exile to forsake their id and dissolve into innocuous English exile.

“It’s clear that the government is trying to erase protest memory by banning the movies and arts. As we are now living overseas, it’s crucial for us to preserve them, as well as our culture and identity. These are our weapons to fight against the authoritarianism,” he mentioned. He famous that many Hong Kong cultural festivals have taken place within the U.Ok. “It is really a good sign that we facilitate integration and mutual understanding with the local community by cultural exchange. As long as we keep doing this, the spirit of Hong Kong will never die.”

Crucially, although, unity shouldn’t be a given. Hong Kongers are cautious of one another due to potential clashes over political allegiance. The truth that somebody has come to Britain doesn’t essentially imply that they’re within the pro-democracy camp. The new British visa shouldn’t be a refugee scheme, which implies that there’s no political evaluation on the candidates. For many who’ve arrived, probably the most urgent considerations concentrate on integration and the practicalities of life.

Indeed, most of the new arrivals who attempt to have interaction each other by becoming a member of teams on Facebook and WhatsApp are fast to comprehend that any discuss of politics could be the exception, not the norm.

Lying low

“When we meet up, we only talk about which restaurants to go to, where to do shopping or look for a nice flat. No one feels safe enough to share political thoughts with strangers who’ve just known each other,” mentioned Carol, a current migrant who works within the tech business. “There’s a lot of mutual suspicion.”

Indeed, even lots of Lau’s cohort — ex-politicians who had a observe report of talking up — are protecting their heads down. Dozens of different pro-democracy politicians are at present taking refuge in Britain, however lots of them refuse to speak to the media — and even publicly acknowledge the very fact they’ve emigrated.

“We don’t know what might happen to our family members if we become too high-profile here [in the U.K.],” mentioned one former elected politician, who now works as a waiter and prefers to not be named. “It’s better for us to lie low.”

The identical unwillingness to talk publicly can be true of former journalists, half a dozen of whom requested anonymity to talk for this report. Many of them recalled the worsening degree of press freedom, which, within the phrases of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, has been left “in tatters.”

Three impartial media shops, together with the pro-democracy Apple Daily, have been shut down inside the final seven months, whereas different media have seen the mass departure of journalists. Hong Kong’s police chief final week reminded these attending a press convention that “press freedom is not absolute.”

Unsurprisingly, media employees are amongst those that are frightened sufficient to take up the brand new visa rapidly. An ex-Apple Daily journalist, who moved to the U.Ok. a couple of 12 months in the past and spoke on situation of anonymity, mentioned a return to Hong Kong could be out of the query.

“I think 70 percent of me wants to explore different countries, different cultures; 30 percent of me is thinking, like, I have to escape,” she mentioned. “I think most of us agree that [the past few years] was a really painful experience. It’s like seeing your friends change into a different character. And you know that things will get worse.”

“It’s definitely not a nice thing to see.”

On the optimistic facet, the group is exhibiting solidarity in exile.

“There are some barriers, as not everyone speaks good English. And naturally the upheaval has had a toll on some people’s mental health, but I would say the signs feel encouraging to this point,” mentioned Johnny Patterson, a campaigner who has spent the previous few years with the Westminster-based Hong Kong Watch group. “I have been struck by how well some of the Hong Kongers have supported each other to integrate.”

The Hong Kongers even membership collectively in their very own soccer staff that performs each weekend in south London.

Striking one other nostalgic observe, the Hong Kong staff is known as after the mountain that looms over the town’s Kowloon peninsula: Lion Rock United.