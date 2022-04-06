From Mewat to Kolkata: Back story of a civil engineer-turned cricketer Shahbaz becoming a ‘Royal Challenger’ | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Kolkata membership coach Partha Pratim Chowdhury has witnessed a whole lot of cricketers with dreamy eyes flocking the Maidans however by no means a younger man with engineering books accompanying his cricket kits till Shahbaz Ahmed checked in.It was a little bit of a novelty even for the middle-aged Chowdhury, related to Kolkata’s first division membership Tapan Memorial.Then 21 and pursuing a civil engineering diploma from a personal college, the participant from Mewat is now a battle-hardened home bulwark exhibiting his wares on the large stage.

Shahbaz, one of many pillars of the Bengal Ranji Trophy facet, can be an integral a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and has proven his prowess as a batter with two game-changing knocks, towards KKR and Rajasthan Royals, within the ongoing IPL season.

“Yes, this is my third season and there has been a lot of time playing at this position, so now is the time to deliver,” Shahbaz mentioned on the post-match press convention on Tuesday evening.

“Today the situation was tougher because at one time, the momentum was towards RR (Rajasthan Royals), and the way DK bhai (Dinesh Karthik) shifted the momentum towards us, I felt easy to play with him at that time. And with the same momentum, we could pull off the match (in our favour),” the 27-year-old mentioned.

His success story was preceded by days of wrestle as one toiled on the onerous membership grounds with some bald patches of grass for consolation.

Kolkata’s membership cricket has at all times been probably the most strong within the nation however when it got here to dominance, Tapan Memorial wasn’t thought-about amongst cricketing royalty within the ‘City of Joy’.

“We are a very small club unlike Mohun Bagan, East Bengal or Kalighat who can afford big bucks. Often we ask our senior cricketers to check out for outstation boys looking for opportunities.

“One of our boys Pramod Chandila (former Bengal and present Haryana participant) obtained Shahbaz right here. He was then in third 12 months of engineering, I feel. When he had semesters, he would skip a couple of video games,” Chowdhury recalled his association with Shahbaz.

In fact, when he is in the city now, Shahbaz stays with Chowdhury’s family in central Kolkata’s Entally area.

“I’ve two sons and Shahbaz is my third son. He is now an integral a part of my household. I feel since he turned skilled, he has hardly gone dwelling. You all have seen that he has expertise to personal the massive stage however not solely on the sphere, he has an enormous coronary heart off it too,” Chowdhury said.

What amazed Chowdhury the most was Shahbaz’s ability to maintain his shape while hitting half a dozen sixes in two games.

“He not too long ago went to NCA and I feel he was one of many fittest boys. You know, he’s probably the most frugal eater I’ve seen. At instances, he will not also have a third roti. I nonetheless cannot work out how he generates such energy.

“By the way, he may be from Haryana but is now used to proper Bengali cuisine at our home,” he said.

When Shahbaz was requested final evening about his position, he maintained that it was about enjoying second fiddle to Dinesh Karthik.

“My role is according to the situation, like we lost two-three wickets (early). But when DK bhai (Dinesh Karthik) came, I did not have to think much and had to play with him. The way he shifted the momentum towards us, it became easy for me to play with him.

“He (Karthik) may be very skilled and he informed me how you can play, can tackle which bowler and that was very useful. And so I may carry out effectively,” he added.

For Bengal, he has been a specialist spinner, however Shahbaz mentioned that RCB desires to make use of him extra as a middle-order batter, who would additionally sometimes bowl.

“It relies on the scenario, numerous groups have left-handers, so the captain provides the ball to leg-spinners. I hope that within the coming time, I’ll get to bowl extra,” he said when pointed out that he hasn’t yet bowled for his team.

Anyone who thinks that his batting is fluke, Shahbaz has two List A hundreds for Bengal, apart from six first-class half tons.

In his initial days in Kolkata club cricket, Shahbaz played seven games and scored six hundreds and a bagful of wickets. There was no looking back since.

“He is a cerebral cricketer. Geometry is his favorite topic. Maybe the precision and the understanding of discovering the suitable hole and angles comes from that. He would at all times be keen to speak about cricket, soak in as a lot as doable,” coach Chowdhury mentioned.

He has now performed his third season in IPL and Chowdhury hasn’t seen any change in him even after rubbing shoulders with superstars like Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers.

“You know I had no clue that when one in all our membership’s groundsman (maalis as they name within the membership circuit) Niranjan handed away, Shahbaz did not inform anybody and straight despatched cash to his household.

“Recently, I was surprised that he bought a car and kept it in front of my house. I told him that since you are always on the road, take it back to Mewat and gift it to your parents. He said, Partha da, you should drive to the office,” the coach obtained a contact emotional.

“I completely give credit to his parents. He is an extremely well brought-up boy. His sister is a medical student, his grandfather was a headmaster. He has got a very balanced approach to life.”