From Mr Snotbottom to slapstick: the comedy acts making kids laugh

Let’s not get all sappy and idealistic in regards to the laughter of a kid. Let’s face it, they’re little monsters.

“The biggest laugh is when I get hit in the head,” says Richard Higgins, one half of kids comedy double act The Listies. “Or injured. When I’m threatened. When we threaten a teddy bear with violence.”

Childrens comedy duo The Listies – Richard Higgins and Matt Kelly – are performing on the 2022 Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Credit:Chris Hopkins

On the opposite hand, says his colleague Matt Kelly, one of many delights of performing to those monsters is “they’re not cynical”. There’s a pure honesty to their enjoyment.

“They don’t do irony or cynicism. And that’s the wonderful thing about performing for kids, it’s just taken at face value. Especially after the last two years that families have had, getting COVID, going in and out of iso, doing constant RATs, we’re really excited to just make people laugh and encourage whole families to get together and be stupid and enjoy each other’s company in a really silly way.”