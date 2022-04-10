From Mr Snotbottom to slapstick: the comedy acts making kids laugh
Let’s not get all sappy and idealistic in regards to the laughter of a kid. Let’s face it, they’re little monsters.
“The biggest laugh is when I get hit in the head,” says Richard Higgins, one half of kids comedy double act The Listies. “Or injured. When I’m threatened. When we threaten a teddy bear with violence.”
On the opposite hand, says his colleague Matt Kelly, one of many delights of performing to those monsters is “they’re not cynical”. There’s a pure honesty to their enjoyment.
“They don’t do irony or cynicism. And that’s the wonderful thing about performing for kids, it’s just taken at face value. Especially after the last two years that families have had, getting COVID, going in and out of iso, doing constant RATs, we’re really excited to just make people laugh and encourage whole families to get together and be stupid and enjoy each other’s company in a really silly way.”
Every Melbourne International Comedy Festival has a children’ and household element, to match the college holidays. This 12 months, with a two-week crossover, an expansive program features a greater than common (Very) Big Laugh Out: 33 free out of doors exhibits with totally different visitor performers every day, at Federation Square and the Melbourne Museum Plaza.
One of the featured exhibits on the Museum is Wantok: Sean Choolburra, Alyson Joyce and Sean Murphy who current tales, songs and dance from Australian and PNG Indigenous tradition.
Kids comedy: some family-friendly competition hightlights
- The (Very) Big Laugh Out: a free line-up of stand-up, bodily and musical comedy performers at Fed Square and the Melbourne Museum.
- Comedy Club for Kids: a lunchtime selection showcase geared toward 6-12 12 months olds from stand-up and sketch to musical comedy and circus.
- The Scientwits: Captain Chaoes and Scientist Sam create mayhem on this interactive sketch comedy science present for 5-12 12 months olds.
- Mr Snotbottom: Slimy songs and gross-out gags from this cross between Mr Bean and Shrek.
- Splash Test Dummies: Stunts, acrobatics and slapstick comedy from these stars of the circus.
They created the present for the massive cultural competition accompanying this 12 months’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, but it surely’s proving an ideal tonic for post-lockdown Australians, says Murphy.
“It’s fundamentally to create something that gives kids and parents an insight into ways to play without screens, or devices of any kind,” he says. “To just jump straight in.”