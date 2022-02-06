From Shah Rukh Khan to Raj Kapoor and Madhubala, Lata Mangeshkar’s take on Bollywood celebs

Image Source : TWITTER/SRKKHAMMAMCFC Lata Mangeshkar with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan

‘Lata Mangeshkar… in her personal voice’ (Niyogi Books) is a set of fascinating conversations between Lata Mangeshkar and Nasreen Munni Kabir, an India-born TV producer, director and creator primarily based within the UK. It takes us into the world of India’s most gifted singer and divulges the particular person behind the voice that has offered the soundtrack for the lives of billions.

Excerpts:

NMK: At some occasion, Shah Rukh Khan stated his one remorse was you might by no means sing for him! What in regards to the technology after Meena Kumari?

LM: The names that come to thoughts now are Waheedaji, Nimmiji, Nanda, Sadhana, Sharmila Tagore, Sairaji, Mala Sinha and Hema Malini. They have mimed songs appropriately. It offers me a fantastic sense of satisfaction to see the variations and expressions I’ve tried to present the tune work on the display.

I appreciated Jaya Bachchan’s efficiency in ‘Guddi’ very a lot. I assumed she mimed the tune ‘Baahon mein chale aao’ in ‘Anamika’ so effectively. There is a troublesome tune in ‘Lekin’, ‘Suniyoji araj hamari’, and Dimple’s lip motion is flawless. Of right this moment’s technology, I like Kajol, and Rani, particularly in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’. Another proficient actress is Karishma Kapoor.

NMK: You have sung for 3 generations of the identical household: Shobhana Samarth, her daughters, Nutan and Tanuja, after which Tanuja’s daughter, Kajol. Did you share a detailed private relationship with any actress?

LM: I can not say I used to be near many. I felt near Nargisji and Meena Kumariji. We acquired on effectively and I appreciated the sort of individuals they had been. They had a stunning, charming approach of talking. The approach they dressed was pretty too — with their lovely ghagras and sarees.

I typically visited Nargisji’s home. She lived in a really gracious approach. Meena Kumariji had a tragic life in some ways, however while you met her, you could not inform she was sad. Nargisji and Meena Kumariji had been particular individuals. I’m additionally very keen on Nimmiji, Sulochana, Waheeda Rehman and Rekha.

NMK: Did any of the actresses insist you sing for them?

LM: Madhubala was the primary who stated I have to sing all her songs — she even had it written into her contract. I all the time thought that Madhubala was influenced by Marilyn Monroe.

I later heard different actresses wished me to sing for them. Male actors typically insisted on the identical playback artiste. Raj Kapoor wished Mukesh Bhaiya, Dilip Kumar selected Rafi Sahib and Dev Anand most well-liked Kishore Kumar. People got here to establish a singing voice with a star.

To some extent Mukesh Bhaiya’s voice matched Raj Kapoor’s talking voice. So it was a superb match. And Rafi Sahib’s voice suited Dilip Kumar.

NMK: I heard a hearsay that you’re a great mimic.

LM: [Laughs] Even as a baby I loved imitating singers and actresses of the ’30s and ’40s. The first particular person I mimicked was my father. I used to be acting at a classical musical programme in Poona, and informed him matter-of-factly: “Today, I’ll sit like you and sing like you.” I went onto the stage and did simply that. Imitating his gestures too.

A pal of my father’s stated: “Baapser to beta savaser!” (The daughter is one step forward of her father.) Baba stated nothing. He simply laughed.”

Everyone within the Mangeshkar household impersonates slightly effectively. People typically ask me: “When you sing for Sairaji, how do you manage to sound like her?” I do not really change my voice, however after I sing for Saira Banu or another star, I believe to myself: “If I sing like this, it will look right for her.” So, I add some contact to replicate her persona.

NMK: Ultimately when the tune is picturised, it acquires a lifetime of its personal and relies on so many elements. Which movie administrators for you could have a superb understanding of music and the way the tune can work on display?

LM: Guru Dutt and Vijay Anand had been the perfect. Although I didn’t sing many songs for Guru Dutt, I sang just a few songs in his movie ‘Jaal’ and ‘Badle badle mere sarkaar’ in ‘Chaudhvin ka Chand’ — the movie was produced underneath his personal banner. But I actually appreciated the way in which he visualised songs. He gave significance and weight to each tune line. He was cautious about digital camera angles and the way the actor ought to mime the tune to make it work. He carried out ‘Aji dil par hua aisa jaadoo’ in ‘Mr & Mrs 55’ so effectively. He was so pure. I’ll always remember it.

Guru Dutt was an clever and quiet man. During the recording classes, he’d typically clarify the way in which he supposed to movie the tune, however we communicated, by and enormous, by S.D. Burman.

I additionally appreciated Vijay Anand’s method. I imagine Guru Dutt may need influenced him as a result of Guru Dutt had labored with Dev Sahib. Vijay Anand filmed ‘Kanton se kheench ke ye anchal’ in ‘Guide’ brilliantly.

Another instance of his talent is the ‘Tere Ghar Ke Saamne’ title tune. Rafi Sahib sang the tune for Dev Anand and I sang the ‘alaap’ for Nutan. The scene reveals the hero sitting at a bar and he begins singing. He thinks of the lady he loves and abruptly she seems to him in his whisky glass. Vijay Anand was extremely imaginative. Chetan Anand was a superb director too. And I appreciated Dev Sahib’s appearing very a lot.

NMK: Which different administrators have created memorable songs on display?

LM: Raj Kapoor. He understood music very effectively. He had a fantastic sense of how a tune needs to be picturised and defined to the music director precisely what he wished. Raj Sahib would say: “This is how I’ll film it. This is where I’ll cut. My camera will be in this position.” So we knew how the tune would look within the movie. His songs had been great.

Mehboob Sahib was excellent too, however had an older fashion of filming songs. ‘Andaaz’ was totally different from his standard fashion. In ‘Andaaz’ scenes lead as much as a tune. There’s a celebration and Dilip Kumar is requested to sing. He sits on the piano and sings ‘Tu kahe agar’. The baby within the story has a birthday, and her mom, performed by Nargisji, mimes the tune ‘Meri laadli, o meri laadli’. The similar connection between tune and story is made in ‘Tod diya dil mera’ and ‘Uthaye jaa unke situm’.

Every tune in ‘Andaaz’ has a cause to be there. When songs are used on this approach, the viewers feels concerned as a result of they add to the understanding of the character whereas advancing the story. Naushad Sahib’s contribution to the matching of scene and tune in ‘Andaaz’ was large.

NMK: Bimal Roy’s songs are additionally fantastically embedded in story-telling. Did you could have many discussions with him?

LM: I did not talk about songs straight with Bimalda. He talked in Bengali and I hardly spoke it on the time. He was a critical and quiet man and by no means talked a lot. He sat quietly within the recording studio and all he would say to me in Bengali was: “Namaskar. How are you? Well?” Nothing greater than that.

I appreciated his movies. Whether his songs had been good or dangerous wasn’t necessary — the entire movie was good. I take into account him amongst our nice administrators.

NMK: What do you consider V. Shantaram?

LM: Shantaramji was a wonderful director too. One of his particular abilities was his understanding of music. He could not sing, however recognised a superb tune. While the songs had been rehearsed, he defined in nice element how he supposed to movie each tune line. I appreciated his tune picturisations in ‘Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje’. The similar goes for Yash Chopra. I like his movies very a lot.

NMK: Gulzar Sahib is a lyricist, poet, author and movie director. What do you are feeling about his work as director?

LM: He is a special sort of director. I’m keen on all his movies — the intense ones and the comedies, particularly ‘Angoor’. He is a cussed type of an individual. I do know this as a result of I’ve labored carefully with him on ‘Lekin’. He will get irritated and insists on doing issues his approach, however what he delivers is of fine high quality.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee was a fantastic director too. He understood find out how to use songs effectively. He liked the sitar, and was very educated about classical music.

NMK: You began singing fewer songs from the late Nineteen Nineties. But all of the movie administrators of right this moment, together with Mani Ratnam, Sooraj Barjatya, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowariker, Rakeysh Mehra — all of them need you to sing of their movies.

LM: And I’ve sung for all of them. I discover the work of those administrators excellent. I like Aditya Chopra’s movies. He explains the tune scenario very effectively. I do not see many movies lately, however I appreciated Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Munnabhai MBBS’ and ‘Lage Raho Munnabhai’.

Shah Rukh Khan can act in lots of various kinds of roles. In ‘Darr’ and ‘Baazigar’ he was a villain after which in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, he redefined the thought of a romantic hero. An actor whom I like very a lot is Rishi Kapoor. He has all the time been wonderful, a superb dancer and is good-looking too! I noticed Aamir Khan‘s ‘Taare Zameen Par’. He is an effective director and an excellent actor. I regard him as a private pal.

(Excerpted from ‘Lata Mangeshkar … in her personal voice’ by Nasreen Munni Kabir with the permission of the writer, Niyogi Books)