From Sushi To Mughlai, Suresh Raina Savours It All This Weekend

When it involves sharing snippets of his gastronomic adventures on social media, former India cricketer Suresh Raina is second to none. He typically shares glimpses of his private life on Instagram, and a serious a part of it revolves round meals. For the uninitiated, Raina additionally enjoys cooking up a storm and on many events, we have now seen his spouse Priyanka and daughter Gracia enjoying sous cooks. He can also be somebody who likes consuming out every now and then. Yet once more, he has left no stone unturned to present us main meals targets.

The sportsman appeared to have had a gala time at a five-star lodge in Delhi on Saturday night time and shared some glimpses on Instagram Stories.

In the primary one, we might see sushi organized on completely different platters. Indeed, sushi with completely different sorts of substances and toppings; would have made him blissful to the core. The subsequent one was an image of him, his spouse Priyanka and a few pals devouring what seemed like a Mughlai meal. Not to overlook out on the showstopper — an enormous naan on the heart of the desk. There had been additionally some curries and salad on the aspect.

Suresh Raina is a self-confessed foodie. Oh, we have now instructed you that already. Let us take you again to this Reels on Instagram the place we might see him looking for mouth-watering recipes whereas sitting on a sofa and even inside a automotive. His caption acknowledged, “All I think about is food”. Read extra about it here,

Suresh Raina typically performs chef at dwelling and it would not be unsuitable to say that his daughter shares the identical love for meals. On one event, he shared a video clip that was initially posted by his spouse. From the video, we might see him busy cooking in a ‘handi’ whereas his daughter Gracia was engrossed in making pizza within the oven. The caption mentioned, “Family that cooks together, stays together. Hubby’s obsession with handi cooking & Gracia’s obsession with pizza. Rio is doing what he does the best… being the cutest.” To discover out extra in regards to the household bonding over meals, click on here,

Now, which foodie would not relate to Suresh Raina’s social media posts?

