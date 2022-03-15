From the Archives, 1877: MCG hosts the first international Test Match

The mixed crew elected D. Gregory, of New South Wales, as their captain, and he was lucky sufficient to win the toss, and decided upon getting in to bat on a splendid wicket; and when the stumps had been drawn for the day the Australians had been nonetheless in, having misplaced six wickets for the entire of 166.

Of this quantity Bannerman, who went in first and was not out on the end, obtained at least 126 by the best show of vigorous batting ever seen in Melbourne. He was considerably overseas at first, particularly to Shaw, however settled down afterwards, and handled all of the bowlers alike, scoring at instances with startling rapidity. All the English bowlers had been drained, and Armitage particularly got here in for condign punishment by the hands of the good New South Welshman.

Such garbage as was bowled by Armitage within the three overs delivered by him has in all probability by no means beforehand been seen on the bottom – full tosses excessive over the batsman’s head being different by frequent home grubbers.

Horan was unlucky, as when he was effectively set and batting effectively a ball from Shaw obtained right into a heel mark and “kicked” hitting the batsman on the thumb, from which he was caught. Cooper performed effectively for his runs, and was a very long time on the wickets; however the Gregorys and Thompson had been unlucky in being disposed of for 2 runs between them. The method by which Lillywhite managed his bowling didn’t commend itself to these certified to guage; and it was thought of that he ought to definitely have had Shaw on a second time.