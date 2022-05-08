From the Archives, 1900: The Sierra Nevada sinks near Portsea; 23 lost

Loading Orders got to convey the ship spherical, with the thought of beating off the land, however with so heavy a sea working there appeared however little prospect of her answering her helm. The manoeuvre was, nonetheless, efficiently completed, and the vessel plunged forward on a unique tack, apparently to the security of deep water. If sailors, inured to the hazards of the ocean, are prey to the big selection of hopes and fears which have an effect on the vast majority of landsmen when upon a tempest tossed ocean, the following name from the lookout aboard the Sierra Nevada should have been chargeable for a powerful revulsion of feeling. “Breakers ahead!” yelled McGuffin a second time, “More breakers ahead!” Captain Scott then realised the determined nature of his place. There had been breakers forward and breakers virtually astern, and to tack the vessel off within the tooth of the gale was clearly an impossibility. A Desperate Resource As a fully final resort, the order was given to drop anchor. Even because the chain rattled out all aboard realised that the ship was doomed. For all sensible functions, in opposition to the gale that was blowing, the anchors may as properly have been toys. One after the opposite they commenced to pull alongside the rocky sea mattress. The slight resistance, nonetheless, despatched the ocean whirling around the vessel as she swelled seaward, however earlier than she got here spherical, an enormous sea, tearing shoreward, broke on deck and swept her from stem to stern. Almost on the identical second the ship struck the rocks with a crash. All arms had for a while been clinging to the deck watching the wrestle of the ship to flee the breakers. At the primary bump the vessel heeled over, and it was evident to everybody that she wouldn’t final 1 / 4 of an hour. The stern started to sink in a second, and inside 5 minutes the water was half manner alongside the deck. The captain commanded his males to take to the boats, however as there have been no passengers aboard, each man was desperately shifting for himself. At least that is true of those that but remained aboard the vessel after she had first struck. With the power of the horrible affect, practically a dozen sailors had been pitched head foremost into the seething surge, and the life battered from their our bodies by means of their being pitched with terrific velocity in opposition to the sharp and jutting edges of the rocks.

Loading A wrestle for the life boat Those who had nonetheless clung with the tenacity of despair to the creaking rigging engaged in a mad scramble for the port life boat. As as to if the captain was right now nonetheless aboard of his unlucky vessel there isn’t a information. The boat held on the davits on the lee aspect, the inexperienced seas lashed over and crammed it, and the ropes jammed within the blocks. As the ship quick crumbled to items the ropes had been severed, and the boat fell with a splash within the seething cauldron of froth below the counter of the vessel. Some of the lads had been washed out, and instantly had been within the darkness of night time. Others hung with a loss of life grip to the completely different strains of the boat, which, being a life boat, was fortuitously buoyant, and instantly righted herself. Tossed on the rocks With the following wave the occupants of the boat had been hurled at racing velocity in direction of the shore, and virtually earlier than they realised that land was shut at hand they had been amongst the breakers. With a grinding crash the boat struck the rocks, and the occupants had been thrown to the mercy of the waves. The first man to seek out his toes was George McGuffin, an ready seaman. Scrambling on to the rocks, he clung for a second, after which a wave hurled him away from the sharp pointed stones right into a patch of sand unharmed. He jumped to his toes, solely to seek out that Robert Griffiths, one other seaman, had additionally gained the shore. Together they watched for any of their comrades that could be lucky sufficient to get by means of the breakers. In a minute or two, two different seamen, title John Delahunt and John Freeman, had been thrown ashore extra useless than alive, and had been rapidly adopted by Jas. McCoy, a seaman who for some months had been too in poor health to hold out his duties on the ship. The sea, disdaining so weak a sufferer, gave him again his life, and selected his stronger comrades on whom to wreak its fearful will.