From the Archives, 1922: Death of Henry Lawson

For a very long time Henry Lawson’s well being had certainly not been sturdy, though he was not confined to his residence. Latterly he had lived at a cottage on Great North Road, Abbotsford, and through final week he visited the town, the place he transacted some enterprise. On Friday night he had a seizure, and was assisted to mattress, and was by no means fairly aware afterwards. On Saturday morning at about half previous 10 o’clock the top got here.

The demise occurred on Saturday morning of Mr. Henry Hertzberg Lawson. He was 55 years of age. His contributions to Australian literature, alike within the area of poetry and of prose, had received for him a permanent and notable place in its annals.

The physique was taken to Wood Coffill’s parlours at Camperdown on Saturday afternoon, and remained there throughout the larger a part of yesterday, when it was taken to the mortuary chapel at Wood Coffill’s institution in George Street. Here it lies, and can stay till midday in the present day. From 9 o’clock this morning till midday his pals can have a chance of viewing the stays. After that the coffin will probably be closed and eliminated toSt. Andrew’s Cathedral, the place the funeral service will start at 1 / 4 previous 2 o’clock. The cortege will then depart for Waverley Cemetery. It is predicted that Archdeacon D’Arcy Irvine will officiate, each within the Cathedral and on the graveside.

HIS EARLY LIFE

Lawson was born in a tent close to Grenfell, N.S.W., on June 17, 1867. His father was Peter Hertzberg Larsen, a Norwegian sailor, who, having left his ship at Melbourne, wandered off within the quest of gold to numerous diggings. Larsen, Anglicising his title, married Louisa Albury, daughter of a Kentish-man of gipsy origin and a Devon mom. Louisa Albury was born at Guntawang, close to Mudgee in 1848 and was in her eighteenth 12 months when she married. Mrs. Lawson was a exceptional girl, with many graces of character, destined to take a conspicuous and honourable half in public affairs within the years to return. She died in August, 1920, on the age of 72.

Lawson’s father, although a sea-man, was effectively educated – may write and converse good English, and an appreciation of German verse, and spoke French pretty effectively. He was a most industrious man, too, and toiled manfully as gold seeker, bush farmer, and builder for his younger Australian spouse and 4 youngsters, of whom Henry was the eldest. The days of Lawson’s boyhood had been handed within the “poor times.” The household was reared in circumstances that will in the present day be thought of these of poverty. His early manhood introduced no change on this respect.

Lawson’s childhood was spent within the bush. He acquired a really meagre training. The household moved from place to position within the Mudgee district. At 14 he got here to Sydney to establish if something might be completed for his listening to, and stayed along with his grandparents at Granville, they having eliminated thither from Wallerawang. For some time he labored as a painter for an agricultural implement maker, incomes 30/ every week. But remedy was unavailing, and he went again to the household residence within the bush, the place, as he wrote afterwards,“father was always going somewhere, with an axe or pick and shovel over his shoulder, and coming back late.”