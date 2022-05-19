From the Archives, 1927: 500 Italian migrants arrive; largest quota to reach Australia

Nearly 500 Italian migrants can be disembarked at Australian ports by the N.G.I. steamer Palermo, which reached Melbourne yesterday afternoon. This is the most important quota that has ever reached Australia, and within the opinion of the official welfare officer, in however one other instance of the Mussolini effectivity.

At Melbourne, 255 migrants can be landed, the bulk being younger males between the ages of 18 and 25 years. Women on board are within the minority, and there are few babies. Most of those new settlers will search work within the outback districts of Victoria; others, it’s said, can be absorbed within the nation railway gangs.

The males appear to be of superior sort in contrast with the sooner immigrants from Southern Europe, and within the Victorian quota there may be fairly a considerable amount of capital represented. Though lots of the males can have jobs awaiting them, there are mentioned to be quite a few others who, lured by the glowing propaganda mentioned to be distributed by Italian delivery corporations, will quickly be swelling the ranks of the unemployed. These males, based on one of many employment brokers, will return to Italy as quickly as they will accumulate the required capital.

Although the migrants have been virtually all Italians, there have been 20 Jugo-Slavs aboard when the vessel reached Fremantle; a variety of these males left the vessel at Melbourne, whereas the larger majority will disembark on the northern ports.

Soon after the vessel’s arrival she was boarded by a Roman Catholic priest, who distributed small booklets, written within the Italian language, to the migrants. These books contained data of worth to settlers in a brand new land, nice emphasis being laid on a warning in opposition to confidence males.