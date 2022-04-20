From the Archives, 1932: Moorebank murder suspect arrested

The suspect was taken to the Manly Police Station. Soon afterwards Detective Inspector Prior arrived and the arrested man was taken to the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Branch for interrogation.

Police surrounded the gully during which he was hiding, and after a brief chase, closed with him and overpowered and handcuffed him. He informed the police that he had ridden by the town on a bicycle obtained at Earlwood and had crossed the Harbour Bridge after having paid the toll.

William Cyril Moxley the person for whom a warrant had been issued in reference to the homicide of Frank Wilkinson and Dorothy Denzel at Moorebank close to Liver-pool, on April 5, was arrested in French’s Forest, close to Balgowlah, yesterday after-noon. He made a determined try to flee after he knew the police had seen him.

During the afternoon and night he was carefully questioned by the police. He was taken to a home in Ashfield, the place he had lived, and later to the scene of the crime. After about 12 hours’ questioning by the Metropolitan Superintendent of Police (Mr Mackay), Mr Prior, and different senior detectives, Moxley was charged on the Central Police Station early this morning by warrant that he did feloniously and maliciously homicide Frank Barnaby Wilkinson and Dorothy Ruth Denzel at Liverpool on or about April 5. He will seem earlier than the Central Police Court this morning.

Matron Burton, of the Dalwood Babies’ Home, French’s Forest Road, Balgowlah, said yesterday {that a} younger man knocked on the door about 10 minutes earlier than midday, and requested if he may use the phone to speak with the Manly police. He thought he had seen the suspect. After some delay the Manly police station was spoken to, and the person informed the police that the suspect had a black beard of a few weeks’ progress. He was knowledgeable that the suspect’s beard can be of a lightweight color, however he replied that he thought it could be nicely for the police to analyze, and he organized to fulfill the police automotive about 300 yards from the Dalwood gates. Later he went off with the police to point out them the whereabouts of the suspect.

Police discovered Moxley dozing behind this rock. Credit:Staff photographer

The younger man informed Matron Burton that he had first seen the person, who was sitting down, clad solely in trousers, together with his shirt drying on a rock, slightly approach off the highway, and later he noticed him driving slowly alongside the highway on a bicycle, to the entrance of which was tied a dirty-looking sugarbag. He averted his face when nearer scrutiny was tried, and regarded again steadily to see if he was being adopted. The younger man hid behind a tree and watched the bicycle owner experience into the scrub. He then ran to the Dalwood Home, and arrived there breathless, together with his story.

Police motion rapidly adopted. Detectives Tassell and Newton and Constable Gill have been despatched to the scene in a quick police automotive. Accompanied by the informant, they drove alongside French’s Forest Road to the place the person had been seen pushing a bicycle down a slender monitor into the heavy undergrowth overlooking Bantry Bay.