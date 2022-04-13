From the Archives, 1935: Harbord beach plane dives into scrub

First revealed in The Sydney Morning Herald on April 15, 1935

A seaside patrol aircraft, used to look out for sharks, crashed into the scrub at Harbord yesterday morning, after the engine minimize out, and was wrecked. The pilot, Ernest Collibee, 30, was critically injured, and John Harrison, 24, a passenger, was additionally injured. Collibee might in all probability have landed his aircraft safely on Harbord Park, however kids had been in the best way. He shouted to them to clear the area, and circled over scrub, into which the aircraft dived nostril first from top of 80 ft.

The broken seaside patrol aircraft in Harbord, April 14, 1935. Credit:Thomas Fisher

“I heard the engine missing badly after we left Freshwater,” mentioned Mr. Harrison, as he lay propped up with pillows in Manly Hospital, shortly after the accident, “but I did not think we were in such serious straits. We circled over the park, and I saw the children playing as we came lower and lower over them. Then, we turned over the bush, and the next moment I saw the scrub rushing up to meet us. There was a sickening crash, and my leg seemed to go numb. I tried to release my safety belt, but my fingers became useless, and then help arrived. Collibee was on the ground, and I did not think he had been badly hurt, as he called out cheerily to me, but he was in great pain when they took us away in the ambulance”.

Collibee acquired in all probability a fractured cranium, fractured ribs, extreme lacerations, and inside accidents. Harrison, 24, an commercial copy-writer, acquired a compound fracture of the appropriate leg, lacerations to his face, in depth abrasions, and extreme shock.