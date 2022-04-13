From the Archives, 1935: Harbord beach plane dives into scrub
First revealed in The Sydney Morning Herald on April 15, 1935
A seaside patrol aircraft, used to look out for sharks, crashed into the scrub at Harbord yesterday morning, after the engine minimize out, and was wrecked. The pilot, Ernest Collibee, 30, was critically injured, and John Harrison, 24, a passenger, was additionally injured. Collibee might in all probability have landed his aircraft safely on Harbord Park, however kids had been in the best way. He shouted to them to clear the area, and circled over scrub, into which the aircraft dived nostril first from top of 80 ft.
“I heard the engine missing badly after we left Freshwater,” mentioned Mr. Harrison, as he lay propped up with pillows in Manly Hospital, shortly after the accident, “but I did not think we were in such serious straits. We circled over the park, and I saw the children playing as we came lower and lower over them. Then, we turned over the bush, and the next moment I saw the scrub rushing up to meet us. There was a sickening crash, and my leg seemed to go numb. I tried to release my safety belt, but my fingers became useless, and then help arrived. Collibee was on the ground, and I did not think he had been badly hurt, as he called out cheerily to me, but he was in great pain when they took us away in the ambulance”.
Collibee acquired in all probability a fractured cranium, fractured ribs, extreme lacerations, and inside accidents. Harrison, 24, an commercial copy-writer, acquired a compound fracture of the appropriate leg, lacerations to his face, in depth abrasions, and extreme shock.
The machine left Mascot, early yesterday morning for the standard Sunday patrol of the seashores. Harrison was within the ahead cockpit, and Collibee on the controls. A couple of minutes after dropping the all-clear sign at Freshwater seaside the engine started to splutter. Occasionally, it minimize out altogether, and Collibee determined to make a pressured touchdown to make changes. He was over the cliffs on the time, and flew in the direction of Harbord Park.
The pilot couldn’t try to impact a touchdown there, for concern of injuring the kids enjoying there. The engine was lacking badly, and he couldn’t regain altitude. As he handed over the kids he shouted to them to run away to provide him touchdown room, they usually heard his directions and raced away. Collibee circled overhead and was turning again to the park to land when the accident occurred. The machine struck the bottom with a deafening crash, burying its nostril and propeller within the comfortable earth and shattering the wings. The fuselage was perpendicular to the bottom.
The pilot and his passenger had been strapped of their seats, and the terrific jar shocked them each. They had been assisted from the damaged aircraft by individuals who had seen it crash. Miss Dorothy Young, who was working in a retailer close by, heard the crash, and instantly communicated with the Manly Ambulance. A waggon arrived inside a couple of minutes, and the injured males had been taken to Manly Hospital.
Constable Baxter, of the Manly police, noticed the crash from the again verandah of his home, and ran to the aircraft. Assisted by different males he dragged the 2 males clear, fearing that the petrol tanks may explode. Collibee had been badly injured and was struggling intensely from his crushed chest. When he was taken to the hospital it was discovered vital to provide him an injection to alleviate his agony.