From the Archives, 1942: Enemy submarines enter Sydney Harbour

RESIDENTS SEE GUNS BLAZE ON HARBOUR The official announcement, which was made at General Headquarters yesterday confirmed excited rumours which had been circulating in Sydney since residents had seen and heard weapons firing on the harbour on the earlier night time. The first indication of the presence of the submarines was given when an explosion occurred and weapons started to fireside late on Sunday night time. Searchlights swept the water and ferry passengers had an thrilling expertise. Shells whistled spherical them and the sharp crack of machine-gun fireplace might be heard. As was revealed later the primary explosion was brought on by one of many torpedoes fired by the submarine which got here briefly to the floor. Its conning tower and periscope had been seen by ferry passengers.

They noticed a burst of tracer bullets from a defence place nearly instantly afterwards, and the submarine then appeared to crash dive. The pleasure was added to by the looks of many patrol vessels, which, within the phrases of 1 witness, “dashed round the harbour like mosquitoes.” At intervals there have been muffled detonations suggesting depth prices, mingled with the loud experiences of heavy weapons and the rat-tat-tat of sunshine armaments. A Japanese midget submarine is salvaged from Sydney Harbour in June 1942. Credit:Gordon Short SEAMAN’S DESCRIPTION

A seaman who was on watch on the deck of a steamer moored close to the harbour vessel which was torpedoed noticed the periscope and conning-tower of the submarine. “Bright moonlight was flooding the water,” he stated, “and the periscope and conning tower were clearly visible only 50 yards away from where I stood. “I thought I must be dreaming, and I pinched myself to make sure I wasn’t asleep. For a moment I thought it must be one of our own submarines, but I was quickly disillusioned. While I was still watching the black object, trying hard to identify it, there was a terrific explosion and a vessel berthed a short distance away shook violently and began to sink. “Almost simultaneously there was a rattle of gunfire. It was the smartest bit of work I have ever seen. Machine-gun bullets of .5in calibre were spitting all round us, with tracer bullets streaking like shooting stars as the gunners tried to get their range. “Two torpedoes were fired. One was a dud and did not explode. The other struck a small vessel.

“RIDDLED WITH BULLETS” “The submarine remained visible only for a few minutes, but in that time the conning tower must have been riddled with bullets. Search-lights were now playing on it, and as they picked out its outline the submarine quickly submerged. I did not see it again. I reckon that submarine met its Waterloo just where it was. The crew must have got the shock of their sweet lives. There was some mighty pretty shooting.” MR. FORDE’S STATEMENT



The Minister for the Army, Mr.

Forde, stated final night time:— Loading “The communique released by the Allied Headquarters, announcing an attempted submarine raid on Sydney brings the war much nearer to the industrial heart of Australia and should indicate clearly the absolute necessity for eternal vigilance and the highest standard of efficiency of all branches of our fighting Services.