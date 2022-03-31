Aluminium pots and pans collected from hundreds of Australian properties, are being despatched to Sydney to be melted down in a particular therapy plant established by the Ministry of Munitions.

Revolvers are manufactured at Howard Auto Cultivators Ltd on March 31, 1942. Credit:Sam Hood

At an enormous open-air dump hundreds of outdated kettles, saucepans, frying-pans, car elements, and the parts of wrecked plane are ready to be sorted earlier than being thrown into the remelting furnace.

It would appear that many individuals are incapable of telling the distinction between aluminium and tin, as a result of sorters who examined the huge heap of scrap yesterday discarded a whole lot of jam tins, massive piles of tin foil and silver paper, a variety of lion saucepans, two pewter mugs, and a galvanised iron bathtub.

Scores of girls’s corsets had been given to the collectors below the mistaken impression that the chromium-plated buckles have been manufactured from aluminium.