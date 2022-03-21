From the Archives, 1942: Katherine bombed by Japanese aircraft
Two Japanese cruisers had been severely broken, and one heavy cruiser was in all probability sunk, in a profitable Allied assault on Rabaul on Friday.
The place within the Markham Valley (New Guinea), into which the Japanese superior from Lae and Salamaua on Wednesday, is regarded by senior Australian Army officers is as being utterly below management, reviews our War Correspondent in Papua.
There seems to be no try by the Japanese to advance farther, and their intention could also be solely to achieve management of airfields within the valley.
One sudden final result of the Japanese invasion of the north coast of New Guinea is a report of a local rebellion, and the breaking out of tribal warfare within the Sepik River district, the place among the world’s wildest natives have reverted to headhunting and doubtless cannibalism.
Broome, north-west coast of Australia, was raided on Friday. About 50 bombs had been dropped, the raid being directed in opposition to an aerodrome. One civilian was killed, and a few harm was carried out to civil plane.
Loading
Derby additionally was attacked from a low degree on Friday. Three runs had been remodeled the goal, however there was no harm and no casualties resulted.
According to the Katherine Times, the person killed was named Dodger Kodjalwal.