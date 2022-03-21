From the Archives, 1942: Katherine bombed by Japanese aircraft

Two Japanese cruisers had been severely broken, and one heavy cruiser was in all probability sunk, in a profitable Allied assault on Rabaul on Friday.

A bomb crater at Katherine Airfield. Credit:Katherine Museum

The place within the Markham Valley (New Guinea), into which the Japanese superior from Lae and Salamaua on Wednesday, is regarded by senior Australian Army officers is as being utterly below management, reviews our War Correspondent in Papua.

There seems to be no try by the Japanese to advance farther, and their intention could also be solely to achieve management of airfields within the valley.

One sudden final result of the Japanese invasion of the north coast of New Guinea is a report of a local rebellion, and the breaking out of tribal warfare within the Sepik River district, the place among the world’s wildest natives have reverted to headhunting and doubtless cannibalism.