From the Archives, 1942: Keeping the troops entertained

The query, requested two years in the past, can properly be utilized to situations in Sydney to-day, with the substitution of “American” for “Canadian.”

“Aren’t Australian and Canadian soldiers wandering the streets of London on Sundays with nothing to do?” inquired a member of the House of Commons of the Home Secretary, in in search of an extension of the rules allowing the Sunday opening of cinemas.

With winter approaching, and the brown-out intensifying the gloom of town on Sunday evenings, the issue of present leisure for our personal and oversea troops on week-end depart requires unprejudiced consideration by the authorities.

Adelaide has made a tentative method to its answer by proposing that permitted programmes needs to be introduced at sure image theatres on Sunday nights, the audiences to be confined to Service males and no admission charges to be charged.

American troops and Australian ladies meet in Sydney. 1942. Credit:Staff photographer

In granting permission to the Allied Forces Welfare Committee to rearrange for the cinemas to be opened, the South Australian Government reiterated its common opposition to the usage of licensed locations of public leisure on Sundays, however conceded that battle situations warranted a leisure of the legislation.

The leisure has not erred on the aspect of liberality, however the truth that it has been made ought to embolden different State Governments to maneuver in the identical course.