From the Archives, 1942: MacArthur takes command in the Pacific

Mr. Curtin added that it was not within the public curiosity to reveal the power of the forces which had handed to General MacArthur’s command.

The Prime Minister introduced immediately that, as from midnight final night time, the Commonwealth had assigned the fight sections to the command of General MacArthur. All orders and directions issued by the Commander in Chief, in conformity along with his directive, can be thought of by the commanders of the Australian forces as emanating from the Commonwealth Government.

CANBERRA, Sunday. It was revealed immediately that General MacArthur has been instructed by his directive to arrange to take the offensive an instruction which his document makes sure will likely be obeyed.

Advice was acquired by the Prime Minister yesterday from the Minister of External Affairs, Mr. Evatt, who’s within the United States that the President had accredited of General MacArthur’s directive. Mr. Curtin thereupon wrote to General Mac-Arthur saying that he had requested the Government’s advisers to submit with the utmost expedition a press release of the Australian forces to be assigned to General MacArthur’s command, and recommendation of the earliest date on which the brand new association may turn out to be efficient. The date was to be organized in session.

“This is a momentous occasion for the peoples of the United Nations,” Mr. Curtin wrote. “You have received a charter as supreme commander, not from your Government alone, but also from the Governments of the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands. You have come to Australia to lead a crusade, the result of which means everything to the future of the world and mankind.

Loading

“At the request of a Sovereign State you are being placed in supreme command of its navy, army and air force, so that, with those of your own great nation, they may be welded into a homogenous force and given that unified direction which is so vital for the achievement of victory.

“Your directive, among other things, instructs you to prepare to take the offensive. I would assure you of every possible support that can be given you by the Government and people of Australia in making Australia secure as a base for operations, in assisting you to marshal the strength required to wrest the initiative from the enemy and in joining with you in the ultimate offensive to bring about the total destruction of the common foe.