From the Archives, 1942: MacArthur takes command

The Prime Minister, Mr. Curtin, asserting this yesterday, mentioned that command of all fight sections of the Australian defence forces had now handed to General MacArthur, and commanders of the drive would now settle for his orders as if coming from the Australian Government.

US Army Chief of Staff, General Douglas MacArthur, arrives in Melbourne on 22 March 1942 Credit:Harry Martin

General MacArthur formally turned Commander in-Chief within the south-west Pacific space from midnight on Saturday, underneath a constitution from the Government of Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

First printed in The Sydney Morning Herald on April 20, 1942

Prime Minister John Curtin and US General Douglas MacArthur. Credit:Australian Archives assortment

The United States Secretary for War, Mr. Stimson, making the same announcement in Washington, outlined General MacArthur’s job as the sensible co-ordination and strategic path of all of the Allied forces within the south-west Pacific.

Both Mr. Stimson and Mr. Curtin emphasised that General MacArthur had been directed to assault as quickly as this was potential.

The space underneath General MacArthur’s command has not been outlined, and it’s nonetheless not clear whether or not New Zealand comes inside it. Mr. Stimson described this as “a military secret.”

