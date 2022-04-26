From the Archives, 1947: Bride gets $600 for trip, keeps eye

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18(A.A.P.). — Mrs. Phyllis May Wood, the Australian war-bride who as soon as provided an eye fixed for her fare house to Australia, should get her journey, though she cancelled her passage by the Marine Phoenix.

Her husband mentioned: “It’s fine of that lady. We will ’phone her and accept the offer right away.”

George and Phyllis Wood pictured at a Rosebery image theatre not lengthy after their arrival in Australia. September 28, 1947 Credit:The Truth by way of Trove

Mrs. Marie Wolverton, of Detroit, who provided 600 {dollars} (£180 Australian) in the direction of the fare of Mrs. Wood, her husband, and their three year-old son, says the provide continues to be open.

Mrs. Wood on May 9 walked off the Marine Phoenix as a result of her husband was unable to journey along with her. Yesterday Mrs. Wolverton requested that her cheque be handed to the Australian consul at San Francisco to make use of for the household’s passage.

It is not going to meet the complete price, however an nameless resident of Passaic, New Jersey, has provided the stability.

On her arrival in Sydney in September 1947, Phyllis May Woods advised the press that she and her household have been dwelling in Mascot and, following the start of her child, she supposed “to form a Sydney club to help G.I. brides back to Australia”. She defined that, whereas within the U.S., she had been supporting her household by tap-dancing in “honky-tonks”, however after falling pregnant may not work. On June 29, 1948, The Barrier Miner reported “Mrs. Phyllis May Wood, the Australian war bride who offered to sell her right eye in America last year to get her fare back to Australia, is returning to the U.S. next month. She has booked to leave in the Marine Phoenix because she is disappointed at the housing shortage and high cost of living here.”