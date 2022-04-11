From the Archives, 1962: A trip aboard ‘The Roarer’

The Southern Aurora pulled into Spencer Street Station on time at 12.30 p.m. in the present day, to be greeted by a number of thousand individuals, spilling into Spencer Street itself. I spent about 14 hours of relaxed consolation in one of many contemporary-styled and well-appointed twinette compartments. They evaluate favourably with luxury-class resort rooms. The acquainted “clickety clack” of prepare journey is deadened by improved bogies, the two-inch-thick pores and skin of insulation materials, and the deep pile carpet with foam rubber underfelt. The eating automotive of the Southern Aurora. Credit:The Age Archives The Breezes Get In

My solely grievance—and it’s not severe—is that the blankets (tremendous high quality, pastel checks) are doubled and permit for no tuck-in. A stressed sleeper finds that the breezes get in. Railway authorities may forestall complaints in chilly climate by leaving blankets single and offering just a few extras. I used to be in a position to learn by conveniently positioned fluorescent lights, plug my shaver right into a helpful socket, and depart my sneakers in a service cabinet to be cleaned. The water was steaming scorching once I took a bathe within the shower-toilet-room opening off my twinette.

The conductor would have introduced me breakfast in mattress had I sought to press a name button. However, I made a decision to pattern the meals and repair within the eating and membership lounge automobiles. Having had many R.R.R. meals up to now, I used to be agreeably stunned on the enchancment. Full Menu For Breakfast The menu included fruit juices, compote of fruit, cereals, fish, ham, bacon, steak, chops, pork sausages, lamb’s fry (with or with out eggs), egg omelettes, eggs boiled, poached, scrambled, and so on.. in addition to toast, marmalade, tea and low.

When the common Southern Aurora service begins on Monday, passengers should pay £1/14/6 above first-class fare for these Facilities and repair. It will convey the one fare to £7/15/6 and the return fare to £13/6/. To make the journey by air would price £12/3/ first-class single, together with transport to and from the airport, and £10/2/ for vacationer class. Airlines don’t give concessions for return journey. The Southern Aurora en route from Sydney to Melbourne, October 1962. Credit:SMH Archives

Now Dubbed “The Roarer” The one incident on the run down gave the crew of the V.I.P. prepare fairly a shake. A bunch of boys at Albury managed to penetrate the sunshine barrier of security precautions which surrounds any rail companies underneath Vice-Regal patronage. The boys strung lengths of paper throughout the road between the crossing gates after the pilot engine and Press prepare, forward of the V.I.P. prepare, had handed. The prepare crew, believing the gates had been open, slowed down for a cease.

When the prepare ploughed by the flimsy paper “garland” the prepare in “de Groot” vogue stole the present from the chairman of the Victorian Railways Comissioners, Mr E. H. Brownhill. Mr Brownhill was due shortly afterwards to drive the prepare, hauled by Victorian locomotives, by a symbolic garland of waratah and pink heath the place the brand new normal monitor to Melbourne begins. The Southern Aurora prepare arrives at Spencer St Station Credit:Staff photographer The N.S.W. locomotives trailed streamers of paper till they had been eliminated simply because the prepare was pulling slowly into Albury station. The identify Southern Aurora is definite to be controversial for a very long time to return.