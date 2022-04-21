From the Archives, 1962: Easter dawn service at the drive-in

The complete attendance throughout the week-long Methodist Easter Mission was 15,000. Big congregations stuffed St. Andrew’s Cathedral companies all through the day. Chairs had been positioned within the aisles for the 11 a.m. service at which the Archbishop of Sydney, Dr H. R. Gough, preached. Field Of Remembrance Dr Gough afterwards devoted the Field of Remembrance on the entrance lawns of the cathedral.

A mom and little one benefit from the service. Credit:George Lipman The Governor General, Lord De L’Isle, positioned the primary cross. Major-General the Rev. C. A. Osborne, the Chaplain to the Archbishop of Sydney, mentioned Anglican parish church buildings had excellent attendances. Services at St. Mary’s Cathedral all through the day attracted attendances described as “equal to the best ever at Easter.” On Saturday, Cardinal Gilroy presided on the 11 a.m. Mass.

The Easter vigils, begun at 10.30 on Saturday night time and continued till midnight final night time. Crowds within the aisles at St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church, Macquarie Street, for the 11 a.m. service nearly prevented the Rev. Gordon Powell reaching the pulpit in time to open the service. He tried to achieve the rear sacristy quarter-hour earlier than the service however was held up for a number of minutes by members of the congregation of 1,300 standing within the aisles. An overflow corridor was full of worshippers who watched the service on closed-circuit tv. Many members of the congregation had been guests to Sydney, together with two from the United States, one from India, 4 from New Zealand, 17 from Victoria, two from Western Australia and 4 from South Australia. There had been additionally representatives of about 50 N.S.W. nation districts. A mixed Easter and Anzac service was held at St. Stephen’s final night time.

Reverend Alan Walker addresses the bizarre congregation: From left, Lorraine Day, Janet Watkins, Reverend Ted Noffs of the Central Methodist Mission and Mr. John Alden, a Shakespearean actor. Credit:George Lipman

Meetings In Large Marquee Loading Three Salvation Army conferences in a big marquee in Prince Albert Park drew a complete of virtually 4,000 individuals. The conferences had been carried out by the Territorial Commander, Commissioner Frederick Coutts. Special Easter companies had been held aboard 4 ships of the Australian Navy in Manila Harbour yesterday.