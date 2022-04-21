From the Archives, 1962: Easter dawn service at the drive-in
The complete attendance throughout the week-long Methodist Easter Mission was 15,000.
Big congregations stuffed St. Andrew’s Cathedral companies all through the day.
Chairs had been positioned within the aisles for the 11 a.m. service at which the Archbishop of Sydney, Dr H. R. Gough, preached.
Field Of Remembrance
Dr Gough afterwards devoted the Field of Remembrance on the entrance lawns of the cathedral.
The Governor General, Lord De L’Isle, positioned the primary cross.
Major-General the Rev. C. A. Osborne, the Chaplain to the Archbishop of Sydney, mentioned Anglican parish church buildings had excellent attendances.
Services at St. Mary’s Cathedral all through the day attracted attendances described as “equal to the best ever at Easter.”
On Saturday, Cardinal Gilroy presided on the 11 a.m. Mass.
The Easter vigils, begun at 10.30 on Saturday night time and continued till midnight final night time.
Crowds within the aisles at St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church, Macquarie Street, for the 11 a.m. service nearly prevented the Rev. Gordon Powell reaching the pulpit in time to open the service. He tried to achieve the rear sacristy quarter-hour earlier than the service however was held up for a number of minutes by members of the congregation of 1,300 standing within the aisles.
An overflow corridor was full of worshippers who watched the service on closed-circuit tv. Many members of the congregation had been guests to Sydney, together with two from the United States, one from India, 4 from New Zealand, 17 from Victoria, two from Western Australia and 4 from South Australia. There had been additionally representatives of about 50 N.S.W. nation districts.
A mixed Easter and Anzac service was held at St. Stephen’s final night time.
Meetings In Large Marquee
Three Salvation Army conferences in a big marquee in Prince Albert Park drew a complete of virtually 4,000 individuals.
The conferences had been carried out by the Territorial Commander, Commissioner Frederick Coutts.
Special Easter companies had been held aboard 4 ships of the Australian Navy in Manila Harbour yesterday.
The Minister for the Navy, Senator J. G. Gorton, mentioned yesterday that the ships, the aircraft-carrier Melbourne and the destroyers Vendetta and Voyager and the frigate Queensborough, had ended the primary part of the SEATO train “Sea Devil.”
The Melbourne’s briefing room turned a chapel for Mass and different Easter companies had been held on the flight deck and on the decks of the opposite vessels.