From the Archives, 1962: Ex-adherents say sect breaks homes

Mr Scoular stated final evening that as a result of his residence had a hi fi it had been branded as iniquitous. He stated that final Thursday evening his spouse’s father, Mr O. B. Bolton, had been ordered to go to their residence after 11 p.m. and take away his three grandchildren. But Mr Bolton, a metropolis optometrist, had refused. Mr Scoular stated his spouse wouldn’t attend tonight’s assembly. Mrs Scoular and Mr Bolton wouldn’t remark. Letters: Divisions of “The Brethren”

(March 31, 1962) Sir-The sect which the “Herald” known as “the exclusive Order of the Plymouth Brethren” (March 29) is a minority amongst those that are known as by this identify. The majority, often styled “Open Brethren”, regard with abhorrence the unusual developments on this sect over the previous 30-odd years.

The “Open Brethren” consider the standard doctrines of evangelical Christianity, however the “Exclusive Brethren” surrender lots of them. The “Open Brethren” are a missionary-minded individuals, supporting about 1,500 missionaries in lots of elements of the world, however the “Exclusive Brethren” haven’t any missionary work. The “Open Brethren” regard the household as inviolate, and look at with amazement the regardless of achieved to the phrase of God by those that declare to seek out in it grounds for dividing between husbands and wives, mother and father and youngsters. “Two members of the sect covering their faces as they leave the meeting at Ashfield last night.” Credit:Staff photographer Probably the one factor actually in widespread between the 2 teams is their origin within the early 1830s in an endeavour by a bunch of devoted males to make out there to all constant Christians a spot the place they might get pleasure from fellowship collectively. In 1847, the “Exclusive Brethren” renounced this superb, and the 2 teams since that date have adopted broadly divergent paths, till the one resemblance between them consists in the truth that pastors and academics are supplied from the membership, slightly than from an “ordained” ministry. Ian McDowell,

Principal,

Emmaus Bible School, Epping

POLICE CALLED TO HALL OF SECT

(March 31, 1962) Police have been known as to a gathering of the Exclusive Order of the Plymouth Brethren at Ashfield final evening when a Lakemba provider tried to get into the Order’s assembly corridor. The provider was making his third try and get into the corridor in two nights. He claims his spouse and youngsters left him on the sect’s orders. The provider tried to get into a gathering on the corridor on Thursday evening however was ejected by members of the Order patrolling the grounds. At 8 o’clock final evening he once more tried to enter by scaling the wire fence. He was concerned in a scuffle with brethren, throughout which one man’s trousers have been torn. Police arrive shortly