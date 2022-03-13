From the Archives, 1962: Nuclear blasts could aid Australia’s development

Loading

Australia’s improvement would rely upon its water sources, not on oil discoveries or anything.

Adelaide, and South Australia typically, Dr Raggatt mentioned, confronted the prospect in eight to 12 years it couldn’t be assured of an increment of water provide and should determine whether or not it wished industrial development continued.

If industrial development had been to proceed, agricultural land must be taken out of manufacturing.

The very massive, low-cost craters {that a} nuclear explosion might create on the uninhabited plains would offer a way of storing the good quantity of extra water that got here down the Murray each few years.