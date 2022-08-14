From the Archives, 1962: Six pilots die in jets disaster

As aerobats, their job was to observe their chief by means of intricate manoeuvres, doing precisely as he did. An R.A.A.F. spokesman stated tonight that this self-discipline was the important thing to profitable staff flying. He stated the chief was the one one who might see the place the formation was going. The others needed to watch his tail, and not using a likelihood to learn their devices or go searching. SHEETS OF FLAME SHOT UP The 4 jets took off at 1.45 p.m. from East Sale, 134 miles east of Melbourne.

They crashed about 10 miles from the bottom, at 2.45 p.m., after finishing a wide range of manoeuvres. Flying wreckage narrowly missed a lady and several other kids in a sedan automotive. She braked to keep away from wreckage ploughing throughout the roadway. All within the automotive have been upset by the scene and the lady drove away with out giving her identify to males who rushed to the realm. A former R.A.A.F. wartime pilot, Mr Noel Wadsley, of Sale, noticed the crash.

He stated that the Vampires handed over him, flying at just a few hundred ft and heading straight in direction of a barely timbered light rise. “Being a pilot myself, I thought that they were very low, and stopped my truck as they passed overhead to watch them,” Mr Wadsley stated. “In Perfect Formation” “They were in perfect formation. They seemed to head straight for the top of the rise — and plunged straight into it. “Sheets of flame shot up and spread over a wide area — but died down after a few seconds.

“At the last second one plane, I could not tell which one, moved slightly out of formation — apparently trying to gain height, but it was too late. “He hit the ground just a short distance from the others. Vampire Jet Planes from 78 Fighter Group on March 13, 1953. Credit:Staff “They appeared to hit the ground at a 45-degree angle flying at right angles to the Dutson Road, along which I was driving. “Except for the one plane, they were in perfect formation when they hit.

“It was a horrifying experience, for having been a pilot I knew what I was going, to see when I arrived at the crash scene.” “Skidded Into Fence” The first males on the scene have been two P.M.G. linesmen, Mr Gordon Jackson and Mt Ken Oliver, who have been working a couple of hundred yards away. Mr Jackson stated the planes appeared to blow up into the bottom. Mr W. McNaughton, proprietor of the sheep and cattle property on which the planes crashed, stated he noticed the 4 Vampires fly over a number of occasions earlier than the tragedy. “But I didn’t actually see them hit,” he stated.

“I heard a terrific bang and a tearing noise. “I rushed to the scene in my car, but there wasn’t much anybody could do. “The four planes appeared to have hit simultaneously then skidded about 200yds across my paddock before crashing through a concrete and steel fence. Brought Down Wires “They broke up as they ploughed across Letts Beach Road and brought down high voltage wires.”

A Sale photographer, Ronald Gorman, was on the scene inside half-hour or the tragedy. He stated it was inconceivable to inform what number of planes had crashed. “Small pieces of metal were scattered over half a square mile and no piece was bigger than a table top,” he stated. “After hitting the ground the jets brought down electrical wires which were scattered around the wreckage. “You would have to see the scene to believe just how terrible it was.”

First information of the tragedy reached the R.A.A.F. Base at East Sale from Flight-Lieut. G. Hibben, pilot of a Dakota plane from the Central Flying School . Flight-Lieut. Hibben was on a routine coaching flight when he noticed a flash and smoke coming from the bottom close to the Dutson Road. He flew over the realm and noticed the wreckage of the 4 planes. Within 20 minutes of the crash, R.A.A.F. personnel from East Sale have been on the scene analyzing the wreckage. The our bodies have been taken by R.A.A.F. ambulance to the Gippsland Base Hospital mortuary at Sale.

Late tonight police and Air Force personnel have been manning street blocks on both facet of the crash and a couple of dozen Air Force personnel have been on guard within the quick neighborhood of the wreckage. A full R.A.A.F. investigation into the reason for the crash started shortly after 8 p.m. when Wing Commander F. J. Inger, the Director of Flying Safety for the R.A.A.F., arrived at East Sale from Canberra aboard a Dakota. Investigations will proceed all through the night time and a full staff of specialists might be on the job early tomorrow morning. Loading After information of the crash was launched R.A.A.F. headquarters in Melbourne vas flooded with cellphone calls from family and pals of R.A.A.F. pilots.