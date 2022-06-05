From the Archives, 1962: Sleepless nights as city buildings rise
First revealed in The Sydney Morning Herald on June 7, 1962
SLEEPLESS NIGHTS AS CITY BUILDINGS RISE
Two officers of the Miscellaneous Workers’ Union final night time tape-recorded the din of jackhammers, drills and squeaking buckets on constructing tasks within the metropolis.
The noise is so unhealthy some caretakers and their wives and kids say they’ve gone for nights with out sleep.
Caretakers within the space bounded by George Street, Phillip Street, Bridge Street and Martin Place, met yesterday and determined to hunt a ban on using loud machines and jackhammers between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.
The two M.W.U. officers are Mr Jack Dwyer, the organiser and a Federal councillor, and Mr Lloyd Grove, town organiser.
“We are hoping that the State Arbitration Court will grant these people a special compensation allowance for having to live with this noise all the time,” Mr Dwyer stated.
“What we are asking for is just four or five hours’ respite a night for them to have some sleep.”
Mr Dwyer and Mr Grove went to the sixth flooring of a constructing in Hunter Street to interview a caretaker, Mr John Welldon.