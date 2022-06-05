From the Archives, 1962: Sleepless nights as city buildings rise

First revealed in The Sydney Morning Herald on June 7, 1962

SLEEPLESS NIGHTS AS CITY BUILDINGS RISE

Two officers of the Miscellaneous Workers’ Union final night time tape-recorded the din of jackhammers, drills and squeaking buckets on constructing tasks within the metropolis.



In the primary picture, Union officers Jack Dwyer (centre) and Lloyd Grove (proper) are refused permission to report noise at metropolis building web site, and within the second picture the pair make a recording from a close-by house. Credit:Staff photographer

The noise is so unhealthy some caretakers and their wives and kids say they’ve gone for nights with out sleep.

Caretakers within the space bounded by George Street, Phillip Street, Bridge Street and Martin Place, met yesterday and determined to hunt a ban on using loud machines and jackhammers between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.