From the Archives, 1968: Hundreds stage Monash University sit-in protest

Last evening a delegation requested for Dr. Matheson’s opinion on resolutions opposing the draft rules. “Fundamentally, I’m not opposed to what you are proposing,” he informed them. No intention Dr. Matheson agreed to handle a lunchtime mass assembly of scholars within the union constructing on June 13 – after the holiday. “As far as student liberty is concerned and the liberty to demonstrate on the campus about the NLF or whatever, as far as I’m concerned, there is not the slightest intention of interfering with it,” he mentioned.

Loading “It is when the university becomes involved – as distinct from the individuals – that’s when I become concerned.” Dr. Matheson mentioned that over the holiday he would think about the proposals put by the scholars against the modifications within the rules. Off campus Dr. Matheson mentioned he wouldn’t concede that neither he nor the college wouldn’t study acts that college students carried out off campus.

“I’m worried on your behalf about the name Monash has now got,” he mentioned. “If you knew what was said to me in the outer world you would be too. “Perhaps discipline is not the way to do it. I want to get it across that the university should be isolated from the group acts of students.” Dr. Matheson mentioned the afternoon’s demonstration was based mostly on an article which appeared in “The Age” on Wednesday. “The facts were right, but the inference was wrong,” he mentioned.

“I’m fundamentally concerned that the article implied that the changes were considered because of the NLF issue. “There is no fundamental change in the regulations. They are intended to clarify the present position.” 3 motions At the campus assembly, the 2000 college students handed three motions, declaring: That the authorities ought to take cognisance of scholar objections to rules and the conviction which these objections have been held;