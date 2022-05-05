From the Archives, 1971: Bricklayer pays ‘ridiculous’ $18,500 for home site

First revealed in The Sun-Herald on May 7, 1971.

After paying $18,500 for a plot of Crown Land yesterday, a bricklayer mentioned, “It will take the rest of my life to pay it off.”

Bricklayer John Pernic, his spouse Elizabeth and their youngsters have a look at the block they bought. Credit:JOHN O’GREADY

“The price is ridiculous,” he mentioned. “The Government should help people who want to build their own homes.”

A father of two, Mr John Pernic, 35, of Jellicoe Street, Bankstown, took his bid $1,000 over the reserve worth of $17,500.