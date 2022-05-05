Australia
From the Archives, 1971: Bricklayer pays ‘ridiculous’ $18,500 for home site
First revealed in The Sun-Herald on May 7, 1971.
After paying $18,500 for a plot of Crown Land yesterday, a bricklayer mentioned, “It will take the rest of my life to pay it off.”
“The price is ridiculous,” he mentioned. “The Government should help people who want to build their own homes.”
A father of two, Mr John Pernic, 35, of Jellicoe Street, Bankstown, took his bid $1,000 over the reserve worth of $17,500.
Loading
He mentioned: “But I just could not have gone higher than that.
“Now I hope to build a house on the land.”
A complete of 18 plots in trendy East Killara bought for $316,000.
The land lies between Koola and Kanowar Avenues.