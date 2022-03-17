From the Archives, 1972: All at sea on William Street rapids
Yesterday discovered him on the Kingsgate Motor Inn exhibiting off his newest invention — man-powered water skis which he says can get him throughout water at higher than strolling tempo.
He calls them Skinoes, and explains that the phrase is a cross between skis and canoes.
The person places on the skis, takes an aquatic variation of shares in his fingers, and makes use of them to skim over the floor.
Putting on his Skinoes and peering down William Street, Mr Wozniak mentioned a river in the course of Sydney was simply what Australia wanted as a vacationer attraction.
It would additionally get folks involved in water sports activities.
“Paris has the Eiffel Tower, London has its big Post Office Tower, Rome has the relics of the ancient Roman civilisation, and Sydney has nothing like that.”
What in regards to the Harbour Bridge?
Snorted
Wozniak snorted and mentioned a river in William Street could be one thing actually uncommon.
“It wouldn’t interfere with pedestrian or motor traffic because it would be on a level above,” he defined.
“I haven’t put the idea to anyone yet because I don’t have the finance — it would need a consortium.”
But, he added, Skinoeing might turn into an Olympic Games occasion if the William Street river grew to become a actuality.
The water-skiers’ inventory Mr Wozniak has invented are floats made from polystyrene connected to lengthy handles. He says he has walked, utilizing them and his skis from the supply of the Thames to Westminster Bridge, and as soon as nearly bought throughout the English Channel.
While the Thames journey was reported as a 260 mile “walk”, the Channel crossing was much less profitable. Mr Wozniak gave up after two hours and 6 miles.