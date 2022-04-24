From the Archives, 1972: Crowd responds to new veterans
The RSL’s concept of honouring the Vietnam veterans by letting them head the march for the primary time definitely paid off.
Fewer than 100,000 individuals had been within the streets at first of the march at 9am in brilliant however cool circumstances.
But because the morning warmed up numbers swelled to about 150,000.
According to organisers this was significantly better than final yr, when the march was held on a Sunday.
The begin of yesterday’s march was delayed for 2 minutes when a flare hooked up to a timing gadget ignited in the course of wreaths on the Cenotaph.
Several wreaths burst into flames, however had been shortly extinguished by three Scouts utilizing their hats and an ambulanceman’s fireplace extinguisher.
It occurred a second after the G.P.O. clock had struck 9 o’clock – the sign for the march to start out.
The flare apparently was hidden in one of many wreaths.
The incident shocked the Custodian of the Cenotaph, Major J.D. Westwood, who helped battle the blaze.
“Surely they must have some respect for the past,” he stated.
Loading
“They would not be able to do it if we lost the war.”
The State president of the RSL, Mr Colin J. Hines, stated: “It was an insult to the memory of those who paid the supreme sacrifice to keep this country free, and to every man, woman and child in Australia.”
Mr Hines supplied to interchange the Scout’s hats.