From the Archives, 1972: ‘I’ll do it my way’, Hamer takes over

Mr Hamer has already thrown his help behind the appointment of an ombudsman —a measure Sir Henry has at all times resisted.

And yesterday he mentioned firmly: “I want to make my own mark. I am a different person and the mark I will make will be seen in the future. It won’t be any-thing like Sir Henry’s, because he is inimitable.”

Mr Hamer did borrow one Bolte-like phrase. Victoria, he mentioned, would proceed to be “the sheet-anchor of Liberalism”.

What kind of Liberalism? “I would think if you had to put me in a category, it would be with a small l”, he mentioned.