From the Archives, 1972: ‘I’ll do it my way’, Hamer takes over
Mr Hamer has already thrown his help behind the appointment of an ombudsman —a measure Sir Henry has at all times resisted.
And yesterday he mentioned firmly: “I want to make my own mark. I am a different person and the mark I will make will be seen in the future. It won’t be any-thing like Sir Henry’s, because he is inimitable.”
Mr Hamer did borrow one Bolte-like phrase. Victoria, he mentioned, would proceed to be “the sheet-anchor of Liberalism”.
What kind of Liberalism? “I would think if you had to put me in a category, it would be with a small l”, he mentioned.
Mr Hamer mentioned Sir Henry had sturdy views on a variety of topics. “I have equally strong views — and they won’t be the same any more than between any other two people.
“Sir Henry Bolte had a style of his own and it would not be possible to emulate it even if you were silly enough to try”.
Mr Hamer mentioned his deputy (Mr Thompson) “has proved in this very difficult portfolio of education that he has got what it takes”.
Mr Hamer has been Chief Secretary and Deputy Premier, since April final yr, when he took over on Sir Arthur Rylah’s retirement.
Sir Rupert Hamer was the thirty ninth premier of Victoria and served in that place for 8 years and 286 days. He is the fourth-longest serving premier in Victoria. Under Hamer the loss of life penalty was abolished, anti-discrimination legal guidelines had been launched and a modernisation program for Melbourne’s ageing tram system started.