From the Archives, 1972: Pastor first Indigenous person to be knighted

“Now if Fitzroy can beat Essendon tomorrow that will really be a hat trick,” he mentioned. Sir Douglas Nicholls enjoying cricket. Credit:Staff Sir Douglas remains to be energetic for the Aboriginal trigger as public relations officer for the Aborigines, Advancement League. At completely different instances he has occupied the next positions with distinction: Pastor of the Church of Christ Aborigines’ Mission.

Chairman and Director of the Aborigines’ Advancement League of Victoria. Various govt positions within the Federal Council for the Advancement of Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders and the National Tribal Council. Chairman of the National Aboriginal Sports Foundation. Boxer Lionel Rose and Pastor Doug Nicholls at an Aboriginal perform in Melbourne, 23 May 1972. Credit:Arthur De La Rue Born at Cummeragunja in NSW close to the Victorian border, he needed to face two main handicaps from start – he was brief (5ft 2in) and he was an Aboriginal.

But he was a pure athlete and have become an excellent boxer, a prime class sprinter and a champion footballer for Northcote, Fitzroy and Victoria. He as soon as mentioned: “Without sport and the church I don’t know what would have happened to me.” He resigned final September because the league’s co-director as a result of he mentioned he was depressed and fed up with what he had achieved for Aborigines. He had spent 15 years within the job, working as much as 80 hours per week. He initially deliberate to return to Cummeragunja, however talked himself out of the “good, long rest” he had promised his household and returned to the league in March as public relations officer.