From the Archives, 1972: Qantas recoups ransom, sale of sports cars

The Mini Cooper S sedans, Chevrolet Camaro V8 sports activities coupe and the van had been all purchased by Peter Macari, alias “Mr Brown,” utilizing the ransom cash. The Jaguar E Type sports activities automobile and Ford Falcon GTHO had been purchased by his confederate, Raymond Poynting. Among their different possessions which reverted to Qantas and can be offered are an previous piano, security deposit packing containers, scuba diving and wetsuits and a wall protected. Also up on the market are the 2 blue suitcases purchased and utilized by Qantas at hand over the cash to Macari. $80 ‘left luggage’ A girl whose passion is accumulating cash packing containers yesterday paid $40 every for the 2 suitcases “Mr Brown” used to gather $500,000 extorted from Qantas final May.

Mrs Eris White paid $40 every for the suitcases that had contained the $500,000 ransom. April 28, 1972. Credit:Martin Brannan “I collect money boxes from the Victorian era, so why not money bags from the Elizabethan era?” Mrs Eris White, an vintage seller who lives at St Ives, stated as she walked out with the circumstances. About 200 individuals attended an public sale of what was described because the “left luggage of Mr Brown” held by F. R. Strange Pry Ltd on behalf of Qantas to assist get better a part of the $240,000 nonetheless lacking. About $17,500 was realised. Peter Macari (alias Mr Brown) is serving a 15-year sentence for having extorted the cash with a bomb risk. Bidding for the suitcases began at $10 every, and shortly rose in $2.50 or $5 bids.

Mrs White stated: "These are famous money bags – I doubt if I will sell them. I may carry my luggage in them. It certainly won't be money – or I may put them on display in my shop." She had about 72 cash packing containers relationship from 1875, one among them costing $180. The items auctioned, recovered from Macari's penthouse at Bondi, ranged from ashtrays to his 5 vehicles. An E-type Jaguar sports activities was offered for $3,500 and a Chevrolet Camaro sports activities for $5,050.