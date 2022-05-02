From the Archives, 1972: These men join the sisters

First revealed in The Sydney Morning Herald on May 4, 1972



These males be a part of the sisters

The first two males to coach as Sydney Hospital nurses graduated yesterday.

Mr Graham Anderson, 38, of Gladesville, and Mr Michael Nossiter, 24, of Killara, acquired their certificates with 29 girls graduands.

“Michael Nossiter (left) and Graham Anderson, with their fellow graduands at yesterday’s ceremony.” Credit:Stuart MacGladrie

Mr Anderson began nursing in 1957, finishing a course in psychiatric nursing at Bloomfield Hospital, Orange.