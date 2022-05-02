Australia

From the Archives, 1972: These men join the sisters

First revealed in The Sydney Morning Herald on May 4, 1972

These males be a part of the sisters

The first two males to coach as Sydney Hospital nurses graduated yesterday.

Mr Graham Anderson, 38, of Gladesville, and Mr Michael Nossiter, 24, of Killara, acquired their certificates with 29 girls graduands.

“Michael Nossiter (left) and Graham Anderson, with their fellow graduands at yesterday’s ceremony.”Credit:Stuart MacGladrie

Mr Anderson began nursing in 1957, finishing a course in psychiatric nursing at Bloomfield Hospital, Orange.

In 1969, he transferred to Gladesville Hospital, after which did 16 months coaching with Sydney Hospital to qualify for a certificates of common nursing.

He mentioned his sisters had been coaching at Bloomfield when he began, he had discovered the work rewarding and stayed. Originally he had entered the household commerce, at his father’s insistence, and educated as an electroplater.

Married with two sons, Mr Anderson mentioned he would proceed working at Gladesville Hospital.

Mr Nossiter, who initially educated as an accountant, discovered nursing much more fascinating.

“I can’t understand why more guys aren’t doing it,” he mentioned. “They need more, too.”

He intends to spend the subsequent few years travelling all over the world.



