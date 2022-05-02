From the Archives, 1972: These men join the sisters
First printed in The Sydney Morning Herald on May 4, 1972
These males be a part of the sisters
The first two males to coach as Sydney Hospital nurses graduated yesterday.
Mr Graham Anderson, 38, of Gladesville, and Mr Michael Nossiter, 24, of Killara, obtained their certificates with 29 ladies graduands.
Mr Anderson began nursing in 1957, finishing a course in psychiatric nursing at Bloomfield Hospital, Orange.
In 1969, he transferred to Gladesville Hospital, after which did 16 months coaching with Sydney Hospital to qualify for a certificates of basic nursing.
He stated his sisters had been coaching at Bloomfield when he began, he had discovered the work rewarding and stayed. Originally he had entered the household commerce, at his father’s insistence, and skilled as an electroplater.
Married with two sons, Mr Anderson stated he would proceed working at Gladesville Hospital.
Loading
Mr Nossiter, who initially skilled as an accountant, discovered nursing much more attention-grabbing.
“I can’t understand why more guys aren’t doing it,” he stated. “They need more, too.”
He intends to spend the following few years travelling all over the world.