From the Archives, 1972: UK police called in over SA drowning

He mentioned that to indicate that absolute impartiality was being exercised within the case, an out of doors and indifferent investigation had been ordered to dispel any questions of bias or favour.

ADELAIDE, Thursday—South Australian police have referred to as in Scotland Yard detectives to research the dying of Dr George Duncan within the River Torrens.

Dr Duncan drowned within the Torrens on the evening of May 10.

At the top of a protracted inquest, the Coroner, Mr T.E. Cleland, discovered that “the cause of his death was drowning due to violence on the part of persons of whose identity there is no evidence.”

He mentioned there had been no proof that three members of the Vice Squad, a senior constable and two constables, had been nearer than about 300 yards from the place that Dr Duncan had been thrown into the river.

Mr Salisbury’s assertion tonight mentioned: “The Duncan case is a matter of public concern. It is even of better concern for the police drive of South Australia who really feel that inevitably misconstruction, each pure and mischievous, should develop within the specific, although tough and nebulous, circumstances of the case.