From the Archives, 1977: Football stars eclipsed by Waverley power fault

Ron Tandberg cartoon printed on May 18, 1977. Credit:Ron Tandberg `Blame the SEC’ “Blame the SEC, not us,” Mr Hamilton mentioned. Mr Hamilton will talk to all events concerned within the lighting venture to search out the explanation for the failure. “It’s a pity things beyond our control prevented a great opening,” he mentioned.

One shiny be aware for harassed League officers was the group of 8468. It was practically double the very best crowd at South Melbourne within the opening two rounds of the evening collection. But most of the spectators turned “dark” 5 minutes after the scheduled beginning time of seven.50 pm, and commenced sluggish clapping and jeering. A public deal with announcement requested for folks to be affected person and mentioned: “The problem has been traced to a high-voltage fault.” Both groups had been on and off the bottom from 7.20 pm and spent many of the unscheduled break kicking into nets within the dressing rooms.