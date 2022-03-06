From the Archives, 1980: Yarra revival wins Premier’s support

“If they are prepared to do it, and I’ll be prepared to urge them along now, we would be prepared to talk financial support. Front page of The Age on February 23, 1980. Credit:The Age Archives “In my opinion, we could create a major new asset for the city of Melbourne, if the area of car parking between the water’s edge and the railway viaduct could be converted into a landscaped river park. “I think it was a bad move to install a car park in the first place. “I do not think that the cost need be prohibitively high. The real need is for grass and trees and seats.”

Declaring Government assist for the second goal, to carry again the boats, Mr Hamer mentioned he would encourage extra boating the place attainable and practical. “Two major factors are the importance of safety for boat users and the rights of other users of the river.” Indications had been that new public boating can be finest situated upstream from the rowing golf equipment, and downstream from Princes Bridge. Mr Hamer mentioned he had talked to the Board of Works’ chairman, Mr Croxford, and there seemed to be “no real objection” to extra boats being on the river. He mentioned launching ramps for rowboats had been extremely possible. He supported the Board of Works’ current coverage of discouraging motorboats on the river.

Mr Hamer expressed robust assist for goal three, to create a maritime park across the Polly Woodside, on the southern financial institution, west of Spencer Street Bridge. Loading “The Government has already indicated to the National Trust its support for the idea. “At this stage, no detailed plans or costings have been presented. “The creation and operation of such a maritime park would be a function of organisations such as the National Trust, but the Government would certainly support such an initiative if practical proposals are put forward.”

On goal 4, to scrub up the water, Mr. Hamer mentioned: “I will ask the MMBW and the Environment Protection Authority to assess those specific problems raised by ‘The Age’ articles, and to take action wherever possible to provide solutions”. Investigations have proven that the Yarra remains to be being polluted by sewage upstream and discharges from stormwater drains. Mr. Hamer mentioned there was a necessity for a Government authority to have the ability to “trace back the discharges to their source and to do something about it. Whether it should be the board or the EPA, I don’t know. I think perhaps the EPA.” Mr. Hamer additionally mentioned he would examine claims that the EPA was understaffed and lacked the services to observe the Yarra correctly. Mr. Hamer mentioned that regardless of the chopping off of Federal funds, the State Government was steadily overtaking the backlog of Melbourne properties nonetheless unsewered. The newest estimate had prolonged to 1985, however “we’ll be lucky if we do it by then, I think”.

Loading On the fifth goal, to clear a path from Princes Bridge to Dight’s Falls, Mr. Hamer mentioned the Government meant to supply an in depth feasibility research. “I will ask the Minister for Youth, Sport and Recreation, Mr. Dixon, to instruct the department to carry out a survey on the practicality and cost of the whole project, and report to the Government. “If the path can be provided at reasonable cost, the Government will work with the local municipalities and other appropriate bodies to produce a detailed design.” Mr. Hamer mentioned the perfect answer can be to have a path on each side of the river financial institution. He mentioned the Government was ready to contemplate buying a slender strip, initially alongside one financial institution, to supply a steady walkway.