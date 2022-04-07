From the Archives 1982: First XPT was a minute late and two hours early
First revealed in The Sydney Morning Herald on April 9, 1982
The XPT was a minute late into Dubbo yesterday on its first scheduled service – however it lower an hour and 54 minutes off the time standard trains take for the 400 km run from Sydney.
The saving was 4 minutes higher than the State Rail Authority had estimated through the publicity build-up to the practice’s introduction.
As it sped like a ribbon of silver with amber-coloured mirrored home windows, nation individuals got here out and waved. Schoolchildren lined the roads and council dignitaries met railway officers on the eight cities stopped on the way in which.
Among its passengers had been devoted ferroequinologists – lovers of the iron horse – who paid particular consideration to its velocity, smoothness and decor.
The XPT reached a high velocity pf 160 km/h between Blacktown and Penrith for about seven kilometres yesterday morning. It has achieved speeds of as much as 183 km/h throughout trials.
As for smoothness simply ask Gus Carr, the hall guard, who will trip the XPT to and from Orange thrice every week: “It’s terrific mate. She’s made beautiful. You don’t get as many bumps. You can move on this.”
Graham Davis, 33, from Melbourne, organized his annual vacation so he could possibly be on the primary run. A member of the NSW Rail Transport Museum, Australian Railways Historical Society and the Association of Railway Enthusiasts, he says he’s been chasing trains for 20 years.