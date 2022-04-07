From the Archives 1982: First XPT was a minute late and two hours early

First revealed in The Sydney Morning Herald on April 9, 1982

The XPT was a minute late into Dubbo yesterday on its first scheduled service – however it lower an hour and 54 minutes off the time standard trains take for the 400 km run from Sydney.

“Mrs. Ada Quinnell of Lithgow pulls a ribbon to crack a bottle of champagne over the XPT before its first passenger run yesterday.” Credit:Staff photographer

The saving was 4 minutes higher than the State Rail Authority had estimated through the publicity build-up to the practice’s introduction.

As it sped like a ribbon of silver with amber-coloured mirrored home windows, nation individuals got here out and waved. Schoolchildren lined the roads and council dignitaries met railway officers on the eight cities stopped on the way in which.