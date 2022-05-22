From the Archives, 1982: Mr Moral Majority gets a warm reception
First printed in The Sydney Morning Herald on May 24, 1982
Mr Moral Majority will get a heat reception
A woman shouting “Go home Falwell” with a gaggle of feminists on the steps of Ryde Civic Centre yesterday broke away to greet one of many Bible-carrying congregation.
“Aunty” she referred to as.
They regarded as in the event that they got here from two totally different worlds.
The woman carrying a T-shirt with homosexual liberation and anti-abortion badges requested: “What are YOU doing here?”
Aunty, with a gray bun and scrubbed face, waved her Bible: “I’m going to hear him talk. Come with me.” But her niece declined.
“He’s really such a wonderful man. If you listened you’d think so too.” tried Aunty.
But her niece joined the 400 chanting protesters in opposition to the Rev Falwell. They held placards and banners figuring out themselves as members from the ladies’s motion, homosexual rights, Christian actions, the Teachers’ Federation and the Campaign Against Repression.
The seven “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” who describe themselves as an order of homosexual male nuns, held a mock “moral minority” service on the Ryde Civic Centre’s entrance steps. They wore full nuns’ habits, lipstick and sun shades. Some had lengthy beards.