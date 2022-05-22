From the Archives, 1982: Mr Moral Majority gets a warm reception

First printed in The Sydney Morning Herald on May 24, 1982

Mr Moral Majority will get a heat reception

A woman shouting “Go home Falwell” with a gaggle of feminists on the steps of Ryde Civic Centre yesterday broke away to greet one of many Bible-carrying congregation.

Protesters outdoors Ryde Civic Centre. Credit:Jacqueline Haynes-Smart

“Aunty” she referred to as.

They regarded as in the event that they got here from two totally different worlds.