From the Archives, 1982: Rendezvous with mountain gunman

In the boot of the late-model Valiant was Detective Senior Constable Gordon Green, who was involved with officers within the automobile. Constable Green relayed by two-way radio particulars of the assembly to greater than 60 different closely armed police who had staked out the world. Police had been given course to a lonely part of Bells Line of Road, between Lithgow and Kurrajong, by an nameless phone caller to the Coles executives. Unknown to the caller, police had been introduced into the extortion bid from the start. About 9.35 pm on Monday, the automobile containing Sergeant Grace and different officers drove slowly alone Bell Line of Road. They noticed the markers they’d been informed to search for — two brown luggage by the facet of the street.

They didn’t cease instantly, however drove on to ensure there was nobody else close to the street. Sergeant McKinnon did, a U-turn and pulled up reverse the marker luggage. “Pic shows where man fell after being shot. Two people standing in picture mark where man fell from. May 25, 1982. ” (photographer’s caption) Credit:Barry James Gilmour A short while later, in accordance with police, a light-weight flashed on the embankment and Sergeant Grace received out of the passenger facet of the automobile. He referred to as out, asking if there was anybody there. A person’s voice replied: “Yes, it’s me. Don’t do anything silly. I have you covered from my side and by somebody on the other side with a high-powered rifle with a powerful scope.”

“The wounded gunman arrives at Westmead Hospital today after being transferred from Lithgow.” Credit:Frederick Thomas Murray A dialog adopted by which in accordance with police, the person threatened to throw Molotov cocktails and bombs coated with nails and shrapnel. The man then demanded that Sergeant Grace place the bag with the cash in entrance of the automobile headlights so he might see it. (Police sources mentioned later there was a considerable amount of money within the bag — however not $500,000). All the whereas, McKinnon and Ryan had been telling Constable Green what was taking place — and Green in flip was relaying info to members of the statement squad. But the person apparently noticed two detectives closing in and, in accordance with police, jumped down the embankment in direction of Sergeant Grace and the automobile.

He pointed a .22 pistol at Grace and, regardless of warnings from Grace to drop his gun, continued to advance on the police. Grace fired two photographs from his service revolver, a .38, after which, in accordance with a police spokesman, Ryan and McKinnon leapt from the automobile and fired two photographs every on the man. Grace fired once more twice extra. The man, hit by three bullets, fell to the bottom as dozens of police raced to the scene. Loading The Commissioner of Police. Mr Cec Abbott, yesterday praised Sergeant Grace and different police concerned.