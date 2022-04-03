From the Archives, 1982: Thousands march for peace in Melbourne
The Melbourne rally started about 1.30 pm on the Treasury Gardens. A spokesman for People for Nuclear Disarmament, Dr Jos Camilleri, advised the group they had been there as a result of they needed to “reassert our common humanity”.
After a fiery Professor Manning Clark urged them to “say no firmly to death and destruction; say yes firmly to life and to love”, the protestors started the march by means of the town to the Flagstaff Gardens.
There a retired West German normal, Gert Bastian, advised the group that the most important powers had failed to understand the hazards of the weapons they had been stockpiling.
General Bastian, who resigned in protest towards his nation’s deployment of United States nuclear missiles, mentioned the world now stood on the crossroads between dying and a future freed from nuclear weapons. An extra arms build-up would make a nuclear disaster inevitable. He mentioned the most important powers sought a safety primarily based on mass homicide and worry of an imaginary enemy. “To threaten mass murder is not a morally justifiable way of ensuring peace,” he mentioned.
A lighter notice was struck by the Anglican Bishop of Bendigo, the Right Reverend Oliver Heyward, who inadvertently referred to the “United Snakes”. The crowd appreciated that.
In Sydney, the creator Patrick White advised a rally that nuclear battle was essentially the most critical situation that had ever confronted the worldwide household. Addressing a crowd estimated by police at 20,000 to 30,000, and by organisers at greater than 40,000, Mr White mentioned: “By now, Australia has become an important nuclear target, and nowhere have the people been consulted. French nuclear tests will bring nuclear war closer to those who feel their island is inviolable.”
Mr White attacked what he known as the shortage of respect proven by uranium miners for Aboriginal land rights, and other people whom he known as the “Frankenstein consortium of American millionaires who have launched on the world their monster, Ronald Reagan; a figure out of his own B-grade movies”.