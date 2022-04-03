From the Archives, 1982: Thousands march for peace in Melbourne

The Melbourne rally started about 1.30 pm on the Treasury Gardens. A spokesman for People for Nuclear Disarmament, Dr Jos Camilleri, advised the group they had been there as a result of they needed to “reassert our common humanity”.

After a fiery Professor Manning Clark urged them to “say no firmly to death and destruction; say yes firmly to life and to love”, the protestors started the march by means of the town to the Flagstaff Gardens.

There a retired West German normal, Gert Bastian, advised the group that the most important powers had failed to understand the hazards of the weapons they had been stockpiling.

General Bastian, who resigned in protest towards his nation’s deployment of United States nuclear missiles, mentioned the world now stood on the crossroads between dying and a future freed from nuclear weapons. An extra arms build-up would make a nuclear disaster inevitable. He mentioned the most important powers sought a safety primarily based on mass homicide and worry of an imaginary enemy. “To threaten mass murder is not a morally justifiable way of ensuring peace,” he mentioned.