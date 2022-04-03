From the Archives, 1982: Thousands march in rain against nuclear weapons

Mr White, addressing the group as “fellow human beings,” mentioned nuclear struggle was essentially the most severe concern that had ever confronted the “global family.” “By now, Australia has become an important nuclear target, and nowhere have the people been consulted,” be mentioned. Despite the rain, some 40,000 folks turned out to March by the streets of Sydney to point out their concern concerning the rising risk of nuclear battle. . April 4, 1982. Credit:Staff photographer “French nuclear tests will bring nuclear war closer to those who feel their island is inviolable.” Mr White attacked what he mentioned was the dearth of respect proven, by uranium miners to Aboriginal land rights; and the folks whom he referred to as the “Frankenstein consortium of American millionaires who had launched on the world their monster, Ronald Reagan, a figure out of his own B-grade movies.”

He referred to as on all Australians to contribute “to the life force rather than collaborating in the death of the world.” Other audio system included Mr Peter Cook, the vice-president of the ACTU, and in the beginning of the rally, Mrs Pat O’Shane, and the federal secretary of the Seamen’s Union, Mr Pat Geraghty. They concentrated primarily on the problems of uranium mining, Aboriginal land rights, the arms race, and army spending, and the specter of nuclear struggle. Mr Cook mentioned the cash spent on nuclear arms meant an enormous deployment of funding away from welfare to struggle. The 1000’s, each young and old, who marched for peace yesterday got here from broad sections of the group starting from many Church and union teams to islanders calling for a nuclear-free Pacific.