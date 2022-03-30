From the Archives, 1982: Weekend trading – last straw for some

Last yr their turnover was SI02,560 and their gross revenue $21,278. Take out $13,099 in overheads like hire, curiosity, repairs to automotive and plant, promoting and electrical energy costs and their web revenue for the yr was $8, 179 — not so much in any case these hours. “When we came out here from the Lebanon in 1975 we had $40 between us,” mentioned Maria, who married Rene whereas on vacation from Australia. “I’m not saying it is not a good business. It is,” mentioned Rene. “We just had to decide is our family going to come first or our business?” Joe and Anita Bonaventura have run a nook store in Hopetoun Street, Paddington, for the previous 5 years, promoting every part from mousetraps and paint brushes to prosciutto and pecan nuts.

They like their enterprise. They have an everyday clientele and they’re their very own bosses although the hours are lengthy. “It’s a living,” mentioned Joe yesterday. “I get enough to pay the rent and bills and feed my family.” He didn’t assume further buying hours for supermarkets would have a marked impact on his enterprise. “Most people do their shopping once a week at the supermarket. When they forget something they come to us. “But we can’t compete with the supermarkets, because we have to pay the middle man. Sometimes I have to pay 10 to 15 per cent more for stuff than the supermarket pays.

“I can’t order a truckload of stuff. We might need only a dozen of this or a dozen of that.” The proven fact that nook retailers are clearer than supermarkets was not disputed by the small shopkeepers. The compensation, they mentioned, was that nook retailers had been open for for much longer hours, often until late at evening and gave private service — a shortage in supermarkets. “People say they like to come in and have a chat,” mentioned Mrs Sylvia Barker, who took over a contemporary blended enterprise in Kogarah 12 months in the past. Mrs Sylvia Barker in her Kogarah store . . . folks like to come back in and have a chat. Credit:Nic Ellis

“You can’t walk into a supermarket and say ‘Hello how are you?’ They would think you just came in to knock something off. “People don’t want to be treated like an amount of money.” Mrs Barker’s store has a little bit of every part, from stitching needles, to jug parts, stamps and a pinball machine out the entrance. “A lot of my lines are a bit dearer than the supermarket. They have to be. “If I could afford to buy 20 boxes of toilet rolls I could get them cheaper and sell them to the public cheaper.”

“This is a convenience shop. People don’t come in to buy $50 worth of stuff. They buy a loaf of bread or a carton of milk. I don’t think extended hours would have any effect on us.” Mr Sam Tossone, a part-owner of the Toongabbie Fruit Market, mentioned “Nine out of 10 family stores would probably be affected because people would shop in the big centres where there is lots of parking and more competitive prices.” However he believed prolonged hours would solely have a minimal impression on the earnings of his store — one of many greatest normal shops within the space. “People come here after work to shop because we are open from 7 am to 6.30 pm, seven days a week,” he mentioned. “If the big stores opened late and on weekends some of our customers might shop there instead but it would not be enough to have much effect on us.”

His store needed to promote high quality produce to draw clients as a result of it couldn’t compete with the costs charged by chain shops for normal groceries. “People come here because they know what they are getting,” he mentioned. He mentioned the 2 store assistants had been paid “basic rates” however declined to say how a lot cash the household companions earned in a yr from the enterprise. “But it’s hard work — opening seven days a week doesn’t leave many hours for living.” Mr Graham Thomson, 42, proprietor of the Four Square normal retailer at Seven Hills, mentioned he would in all probability exit of enterprise if the massive chain shops opened late each evening or on Sundays.

“If they did that, I might as well roll down the shutters,” he mentioned. The retailer, operated together with his spouse Judith, is open from 8.30 am to six.30 pm, Sunday to Friday, and from 8.30 am to three pm on Saturdays. If chain shops determined to open on prolonged hours the survival of most nook shops would rely upon location. Small shops additional away from large buying centres can be extra prone to survive than these proper subsequent door. “If the big centres decide to extend their hours to all day Saturday I should be all right but if they extend to Sunday or late hours each week day, it would be a different matter. Those are the hours that mean making it or breaking it for me.” His enterprise depended closely on folks buying after 4.30 pm when it was often too late to begin buying in bigger shops.