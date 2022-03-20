From the Archives, 1984: Army defuses doorstop crisis for bomb owner

Loading

“The French hated it,” wrote one army historian, “because they could not reply to it… Shrapnel, in fact, had a great deal more to do with beating the French than he receives credit for.”

Shrapnel’s invention, nevertheless, was liable to blow up by accident or prematurely by means of friction, Major Hastings mentioned.

Eventually, Captain E. M. Boxer, devised a shell through which the cost was enclosed in a tube and thus saved other than the bullets, which have been packed in coal mud.

In 1840 he improved on this by separating the bursting cost and the bullets with an iron diaphragm. It was this kind of shell that Mr Crump, 78, saved in his dwelling in Burke Road, Glen Iris, for 50 years.