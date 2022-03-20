From the Archives, 1984: Army defuses doorstop crisis for bomb owner
“The French hated it,” wrote one army historian, “because they could not reply to it… Shrapnel, in fact, had a great deal more to do with beating the French than he receives credit for.”
Shrapnel’s invention, nevertheless, was liable to blow up by accident or prematurely by means of friction, Major Hastings mentioned.
Eventually, Captain E. M. Boxer, devised a shell through which the cost was enclosed in a tube and thus saved other than the bullets, which have been packed in coal mud.
In 1840 he improved on this by separating the bursting cost and the bullets with an iron diaphragm. It was this kind of shell that Mr Crump, 78, saved in his dwelling in Burke Road, Glen Iris, for 50 years.
“Somebody had a go at Mr Crump’s shell before we did,” Major Hastings mentioned. “Whoever it was had removed some of the powder, but there was enough still left to make the shell function through a fire or a hard knock.”
Major Hastings’s workforce took virtually two weeks to look at the shell, which Mr Crump thinks he present in his grandfather’s results in Hobart in 1854. His grandfather had migrated from England in 1854.
X-rays proved fruitless, and the shell was despatched to a rustic base with the instruction that no one making an attempt to open it was to be positioned in danger.
Now that it has been made protected, the shell is being returned to Mr Crump.
“This was an exceptional case,” Major Hastings mentioned. “We cannot offer this to everybody, but we did so this time because the Crump family seemed to doubt that there was any danger and were a little incredulous that we would take the normal course sad blow it up.”